MPC Energy Solutions breaks ground on second solar power plant in Colombia

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) has commenced construction of Parque Solar Los Girasoles, a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Colombia that will supply around 23 GWh a year – equivalent to the energy consumption of over 17,000 people. MPC Energy Solutions is investing USD 11 million to bring Los Girasoles online, and the project is expected to generate around USD 1.3 million revenues per year once operational. Construction started with Socolco S.A.S. and commissioning of the solar park is expected in Q4 2022. Solar panels are supplied by TRINA and inverters by Huawei.

Parque Solar Los Girasoles is located in the region of Norte de Santander with established urban centres and transportation infrastructure, which ensures excellent conditions for construction and operation stages. The solar PV project, which has a nominal capacity of 12.3 MWp, will offer substantial environmental benefits, helping to avoid the emission of 15,200 tons of CO2 per year. As part of its commitment to ensuring that its projects in Colombia provide sustainable skills transfer, and opportunities for all, MPCES has set targets to ensure a balance in the number of male and female workers during the construction phase.

Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said: "Colombia has used renewable energy for decades and its Energy Plan 2050 sets out clear objectives to diversify the sources of the renewable energy it uses so that wind, solar and other alternatives complement its existing installed hydropower base.

Today's groundbreaking at the Parque Solar Los Girasoles is part of our efforts to help Colombia reduce carbon emissions, decentralize and diversify energy generation. Our projects will help ensure that Colombians benefit from reliable, cleaner electricity for decades to come."

MPC Energy Solutions is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

