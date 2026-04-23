MPC Paris Delivers VFX and Image Post-Production for STUDIOCANAL'S Cold Storage

TransPerfect Studio Produces Its Largest Integrated Project with 541 Shots over 18 Months

Key Takeaways

MPC Paris, a TransPerfect studio, delivered 541 VFX shots for STUDIOCANAL feature film Cold Storage

Cold Storage represents the largest single-project VFX and finishing volume for MPC Paris

represents the largest single-project VFX and finishing volume for MPC Paris 431 artists and technicians executed the project over an 18-month schedule

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Media, a global provider of visual effects, post-production, and localization services, today announced that its MPC Paris studio delivered visual effects and full image post-production for Cold Storage. MPC Paris is part of TransPerfect Media, the media and entertainment division of TransPerfect.

The film was directed by Jonny Campbell and produced by STUDIOCANAL, Gavin Polone, and David Koepp. Based on a 2019 novel by Koepp, it follows two employees at a self-storage facility who confront a rapidly spreading parasitic fungus released from a former military site.

The project included 541 VFX shots completed over an 18-month production schedule, representing one of the largest integrated VFX and finishing engagements undertaken by MPC Paris. A team of 431 artists and technicians contributed across departments, executing work that ranged from digital set extensions and CG environments to creature animation and large-scale destruction sequences.

MPC Paris collaborated closely with STUDIOCANAL and the film's creative leadership throughout production. VFX supervision was co-led by MPC Paris' Bastien Chauvet and Nikolas D'Andrade.

"Cold Storage required us to cover the full VFX spectrum, from subtle cleanups to the total destruction of environments, including creatures and digital set extensions," D'Andrade said.

In addition to visual effects, MPC Paris managed image post-production, overseeing picture conforms, grading, and final theatrical and home entertainment deliveries, including Dolby Vision masters. By integrating laboratory and VFX workflows, the studio maintained visual consistency from editorial through final delivery.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Cold Storage reflects the scale and technical sophistication of MPC Paris. From high-volume VFX through final image finishing, the team delivered."

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About MPC Paris

For 40 years, MPC Paris has been a key player in Europe's visual effects industry, supporting studios, directors, and producers from early preparation through final delivery. With teams in Paris and Liège, MPC Paris combines creative collaboration with technical precision across high-end VFX and image finishing services. Recent projects include Emilia Pérez, Under Paris, Dracula: A Love Tale, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and Anatomy of a Fall. MPC Paris is a division of TransPerfect Media. To learn more, please visit www.mpcvfx.com.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 21 countries. TransPerfect Media's hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect