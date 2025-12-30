MPCH and Ti22 Appoint Rich Domikis as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPCH and Ti22 today announced the appointment of Rich Domikis as Chief Technology Officer. Domikis brings more than 30 years of global technology leadership supporting critical national security missions and commercial-sector innovation.

His experience includes senior leadership roles as Senior Technical Fellow at Boeing, Chief Technology Officer at ManTech, and Chief Engineer at Harris, along with small-business leadership positions as Partner at Cornerstone Defense and CTO at PMAT.

With a proven track record across the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, Domikis blends deep technical expertise with business development success—driving mission-focused outcomes and contributing to significant growth at every organization he has served.

As Chief Technology Officer, Domikis will lead enterprise technology strategy, platform innovation, operationalized AI, cyber operations, and engineering execution across both MPCH and Ti22. His leadership will accelerate MPCH's expanding fintech capabilities while scaling Ti22's advanced technologies in support of Department of Defense and Intelligence Community mission priorities.

"Strong security comes down to architecture, discipline, and execution. MPCH and Ti22 understand that," Domikis said of the appointment. "I'm looking forward to helping strengthen the platforms and scaling capabilities that can be trusted in high-risk environments."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rich into this critical leadership role," said Miles Parry, CEO of MPCH. "His depth of experience across national security and commercial environments strengthens our leadership team and positions MPCH and Ti22 for continued growth and excellence in technology delivery."

About MPCH

MPCH is a cybersecurity infrastructure company that designs high-assurance systems for cryptographic key management, operational continuity, and disaster recovery. Built on zero-trust principles and resilient, offline-capable architectures, MPCH helps organizations protect critical keys, secrets, and infrastructure while maintaining control under operational stress. MPCH serves enterprises, financial institutions, and defense organizations that require disciplined security, structured recovery, and uninterrupted operations in high-risk environments. Please visit www.mpch.com for more information.

