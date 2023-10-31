MPDV has been Positioned as the Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix for Manufacturing Execution System (MES)-Discrete by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading discrete Manufacturing Execution System (MES) vendors.

With its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, MPDV has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MPDV as the 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix TM: Manufacturing Execution System (MES)-Discrete.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Nithin A K, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MPDV's HYDRA X Manufacturing Execution System (MES) stands out in the global market due to its cloud-based, multi-variant, and scalable approach. It enhances production management by swiftly adapting to changing circumstances, thereby improving overall business efficiency. Its resource management capability enables organizations to efficiently manage materials, labour, and production guidance, enhancing shopfloor control and productivity. The quality management capability ensures continuous deviation prevention, waste reduction, and generation of real-time insights through mobile and shopfloor control applications. The MES empowers operators with real-time metrics and process-based instructions, promoting effective problem-solving. MPDV's distinguishing factors encompass an integrated manufacturing platform (MIP), advanced planning and scheduling system; FEDRA, AI suite, and a flexible graphical user interface (GUI). Its open platform architecture and industry-specific solutions bolster its position, facilitating smooth integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. It caters to diverse market needs across industries, such as automotive, electronics/electrical engineering, and telecommunication. The company's technology excellence and customer impact have garnered significant recognition, positioning it as a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix of the MES market."

Nathalie Kletti, CEO of MPDV states: "Our customers appreciate the benefits of MES HYDRA, APS FEDRA and the MIP very well. More than 1,750 installations worldwide are clear proof of this. The positioning as Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix MES 2023 is a further motivation for us to always bring the best manufacturing IT to the market and thereby support our customers on their way to the Smart Factory."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines MES as a software solution designed to ensure optimal quality and efficiency within the manufacturing process by proactively enforcing standards. It connects various manufacturing sites, plants, and vendors and integrates them with equipment, controllers, and business applications. This connectivity results in comprehensive visibility, control, and optimization of production and processes across the enterprise.

MES for discrete manufacturing offers enhanced shopfloor execution capabilities, allowing manufacturers to deploy it directly as their MES system. This version of MES focuses on enhancing the productivity of shop floor operators and supervisors. It provides ready-to-use features that enable efficient execution of daily tasks. Operators and supervisors can efficiently perform, record, and monitor shop floor activities while accessing vital performance indicators and status updates. Overall, the MES for discrete manufacturing streamlines operations, enhances productivity and empowers organizations to make informed decision-making on the shop floor.

MES is transforming into a modular, connected, and service-oriented system driven by advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT). MES aids swift product innovation and adaptation to market fluctuations, which is crucial in personalized product-oriented industries.

About MPDV

MPDV, headquartered in Mosbach/Germany, is the market leader for IT solutions in the manufacturing sector. With more than 45 years of project experience in the manufacturing environment, MPDV has extensive expertise and supports companies of all sizes on their way to the Smart Factory. MPDV Products such as the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) HYDRA, the Advanced Planning and Scheduling System (APS) FEDRA or the Manufacturing Integration Platform (MIP) enable manufacturing companies to streamline their production processes and stay one step ahead of the competition. The systems can be used to collect and evaluate production-related data along the entire value chain in real time. If the production process is delayed, employees detect it immediately and can initiate targeted measures. More than 1,100,000 people in over 1,750 manufacturing companies worldwide use MPDV's innovative software solutions every day. This includes well-known companies from all sectors. The MPDV group employs around 520 people at 13 locations in China, Germany, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland and the USA.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

