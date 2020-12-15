MPE Announces the Appointment of John Hart as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts

John brings over 30 years of leadership experiences in strategy, healthcare economics, marketing & sales with a career record of success in Medical Devices, Robotics, Pharmaceutical, and Biotech sectors. As a leader in healthcare, John's move to contract manufacturing of medical devices signals big news to the industry and will have a major impact on MPE's current and future business, as he brings to the organization a deep understanding of product development from concept thru market launch, that will support any OEM's goal to improve time to market, operational efficiencies and cost to healthcare.

"Throughout my career, I have witnessed many inventions making significant impacts in our global society. As healthcare continues to focus on value, it has been my commitment to align my career with organizations that have the passion to improve patient lives and improve operational efficiencies to serve more patients worldwide. Now at MPE, I will have the opportunity to assist numerous MedTech companies in bringing their science to life through the MPE Concept to Completion approach." – John Hart, Vice President of Strategic Accounts at MPE.

Over the last few years, MPE has been focused on building the infrastructure to deliver to the Medical Device Industry, more operational efficiencies while improving the total cost of ownership. Mr. Hart will be responsible for maintaining and accelerating sales in MPE's current and future strategic accounts worldwide, concentrating on establishing an industry leading sales organization that focuses on customer requirements with a keen eye on improving organizational margins for our customers.

"One of our most critical strategies over the next 12-18 months is a concentrated focus on growing our strategic accounts. In order to lead this mission critical strategy, I am pleased to announce an addition to the MPE Leadership Team." - Hank Kohl, MPE President & CEO

With the expansion of the MPE business solutions, the addition of John Hart to the leadership team is going to be a key factor in MPE's growth and vision of becoming a global leader in innovative design, engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical and technology industries.

About MPE

MPE-INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design and engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee.

