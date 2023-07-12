MPE Inc. is Named a Future 50 Company by BizTimes Media

Awards affirms MedTech industry leadership and commitment to local community

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE a partner for capital medical equipment contract design and manufacturing, has been named a 2023 Future 50 company by BizTimes Media, in partnership with the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC).

The Future 50 program, now in its 34th year, recognizes the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the Milwaukee region. The honored companies have been in business for at least three years and have demonstrated significant revenue and employment growth.

"We're proud to have been recognized as a BizTimes Media Future 50 Award winner," says President & CEO, Hank Kohl. "This recognition reaffirms our position as a leading force in the MedTech industry and also speaks to our dedication of supporting Southeastern Wisconsin's growing MedTech community through continual educational and employment opportunities."

Through recent acquisitions and organic company growth, MPE has expanded its Southeastern Wisconsin roots to four locations across Milwaukee and Racine and will employ nearly 400 Wisconsin-based employees by the end of the year.

To facilitate growth, MPE has established partnerships within education systems to promote students' exploration of careers in MedTech design, engineering, and manufacturing. The comprehensive internship and apprenticeship programs welcome high school and college students aiming to mentor and guide the next generation of leaders in the MedTech industry.

The Future 50 companies will be honored at an awards luncheon on Friday, Sept. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. The luncheon will be hosted by BizTimes Media. To register to attend, visit www.biztimes.com/future50.

About MPE

MPE has developed a medical capital equipment contract design and manufacturing platform that enables healthcare and technology OEMS to scale, integrate, and extend their commercial strategies. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs for over 40 years. For more information, visit the website at www.mpe-inc.com. 

