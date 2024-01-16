MPE Inc. launches new capital medical equipment commercialization platform.

Commercialization platform reduces costs and eliminates risks for leading MedTech OEMs when designing, developing and manufacturing medical devices.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Inc., a leading provider of contract design, development, and manufacturing of capital medical equipment, has launched the industry's first and only unified capital medical equipment commercialization platform for MedTech Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

MPE Inc.'s unified capital equipment commercialization platform has been purpose-built to redefine the MedTech development and manufacturing industry, offering clients the benefits of working with an onshore, integrated organization that can infuse compliance, differentiation and adoption readiness into every stage of the product life cycle.

MPE Inc. has combined the most critical control planes of compliance, differentiation, and adoption readiness under one platform to bring products to market faster and reduce the risks associated with legacy, siloed contract manufacturing operations that MedTech companies have been increasingly burdened with as the healthcare market rapidly changes.

"We've worked for years to purpose-build this solution and our customers have experienced great results", says President & CEO, Hank Kohl. "Our commercialization platform is helping eliminate the common risks associated with the legacy siloed processes that can significantly influence market success. Our platform approach has been proven to reduce time to market by almost double what the market is used to, saving time, money and resources for our clients."

Visit the new www.mpe-inc.com to learn more about MPE Inc.'s capital medical equipment commercialization platform and how it supports MedTech OEMs achieve growth.

About MPE

MPE has developed the only capital equipment commercialization platform that enables healthcare and technology OEMS to scale, integrate, and extend their medical device commercial strategies. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, MPE Inc. utilizes their legacy of over 40 years of expertise and experience to successfully service an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs. For more information, visit the website at www.mpe-inc.com.

