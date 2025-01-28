MPE Partners and Precision Pipeline Services Announce the Formation of Delphi Infrastructure Group

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Pipeline Services, a portfolio company of private equity firm MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), announced today the formation of parent company, Delphi Infrastructure Group ("DIG"), to acquire leading utility services companies.

DIG represents the new trademark of the Precision Pipeline Services, Sabcon Underground, and Allegheny Contracting operating entities that were previously acquired by MPE in 2023 and 2024. The business operations of these operating entities will not change as a result of this reorganization.

DIG, led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Crowson, has been formed to provide flexibility for future acquisitions of high performing and complementary utility contractors across natural gas distribution and electrical distribution and substation end markets.

About Delphi Infrastructure Group

Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Delphi Infrastructure Group ("DIG"), through its operating companies Precision Pipeline Services, Sabcon Underground, and Allegheny Contracting, strives to become the contractor of choice in Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Southeast U.S. geographical markets by providing safe, reliable, and highly technical underground repair, replacement, maintenance, and installation solutions to utility customers across the natural gas, electrical, telecommunications, and water end markets. www.digdelphi.com.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

