MPE Partners Announces An Investment In Ideal Aluminum, LLC

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today an investment in Ideal Aluminum ("Ideal" or the "Company"), a market leading, designer and manufacturer of premium aluminum fences, gates, railings, and other related outdoor products. Ideal offers thousands of styles of fences, gates, railings, and other premium outdoor products and an infinite number of specialty custom products. Ideal is an award-winning company, having been named the U.S. Senate's Small Business of the Week in June 2020, and most recently awarded Fence Manufacturer of the Year for 2020 by the American Fence Association. The Company sells to a diverse customer base of fence installers as well as through select distributor partners throughout the U.S. and has become a top employer in Northeast Florida.

MPE partnered in the transaction with entrepreneurs, Michael Siegel and Doug Brady, who will continue to lead the business supported by a talented senior management team. Graham Schena, Partner at MPE, commented, "We are excited to partner with Michael, Doug, and the rest of the talented Ideal team to execute on attractive organic and inorganic growth initiatives." Michael Duffy, Vice President at MPE, said, "Ideal has cultivated an industry-wide reputation for product quality and customer service, and we are honored to have been chosen as their partner during such a dynamic time in the fence industry."

Doug Brady added, "We look forward to leveraging MPE's experience from previous investments in residential products disruptors and believe that with their support, we will continue to differentiate ourselves in the market." Michael Siegel added, "We have always focused on delivering a strong value proposition to installers and homeowners. We are confident MPE shares those same ambitions and will be an instrumental part of our success going forward."

LBC Credit Partners provided financing to support the transaction. Akerman served as legal advisor to MPE. Daybreak Capital acted as financial advisor to MPE. Genesis Capital, LLC acted as the investment banking advisor to Ideal Aluminum.

About Ideal Aluminum

Headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida, Ideal is a market leading, designer and manufacturer of premium aluminum fences, gates, railings, and other related outdoor products for residential and commercial applications. Ideal offers over 1,500 fences, gates, railings, and other premium outdoor products as well as an infinite number of specialty custom products in varying designs, colors, and sizes. Ideal's products deliver a strong value proposition to installers and homeowners based on their superior durability, low maintenance requirements, and ease of installation. Through the Company's QuickShip program, Ideal can also offer customers differentiated lead times on select quality residential fencing products. The Company sells direct to a diverse customer base of fence installers as well as through select distributor partners. For more information, please visit http://ideal-ap.com/.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

SOURCE MPE Partners

