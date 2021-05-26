MPE Partners Announces Key Addition to its Senior Investment Team

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE"), a Cleveland- and Boston-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Constantine Elefter is rejoining the firm as a Principal. Constantine previously served as an Associate at Morgenthaler and as a Senior Associate at MPE Partners from 2010 to 2013, prior to matriculating to Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

While at MPE and Morgenthaler, Constantine worked on several legacy Morgenthaler investments including Avtron, Enginetics Aerospace, and Satellite Logistics Group. Following his graduation from The Fuqua School of Business, Constantine was a Vice President at Norwest Equity Partners and a Principal at The Riverside Company. Constantine started his career at Wachovia Securities (now Wells Fargo Securities). He holds a B.S. in Business Administration with Honors from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. as a Fuqua Scholar from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

Peter Taft, Partner at MPE, said, "We are excited to welcome Constantine back to the MPE team. We have been impressed with his career experiences and professional development since he graduated from our Associate program, and we look forward to working with him as a senior investment professional."

Karen Tuleta, Partner at MPE, added, "Constantine's approach to private equity investing and his success with lower middle market companies align extremely well with our Midwestern presence and investment strategy. Constantine will be based out of the firm's Cleveland office. We look forward to adding other investment team members to both our Cleveland and Boston offices."



About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

SOURCE MPE Partners

Related Links

mpepartners.com

