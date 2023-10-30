MPE Partners Announces the Formation of Appearance Technology Group and Acquisition of RBL Products and Kwik Paint Products

News provided by

MPE Partners

30 Oct, 2023, 14:17 ET

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced that Appearance Technology Group ("ATG") has acquired RBL Products and Kwik Paint Products ("RBL Products" or "RBL").  ATG represents the new trademark of the Hi-Tech Industries and 3D Products companies that were acquired by MPE in 2022.  RBL Products is a leading supplier of consumable protective plastics, masking films, and paint preparation products utilized by automotive original equipment manufacturers ("OEM") and paint, body, and equipment ("PBE") users across the United States and internationally.

MPE and ATG partnered in the transaction with RBL's founder, Ron Lipson, and its management team.  Nathan Iverson, CEO of Appearance Technology Group, said, "We are excited to welcome RBL into the Appearance Technology Group family of brands.  As a fellow Detroit-area entrepreneur, I have long admired Ron and what he and his team have built at RBL."

Ron Lipson, Founder and CEO of RBL, stated, "I am thrilled to partner with the ATG team to support RBL's continued success through its next phase of growth.  I am confident that ATG will serve as an exemplary steward for the RBL brand, its customers, and its employees."

Rory MacLellan, Vice President at MPE, added, "The combination with RBL further bolsters ATG's reach across OEM and PBE channels, while adding a highly complementary portfolio of proprietary branded products to ATG's offering."

Nathan Iverson further stated, "RBL represents ATG's second add-on acquisition and reaffirms our commitment to creating the leading provider of branded, consumable vehicle detailing and reconditioning products across professional and do-it-yourself markets.  We continue to seek opportunities to partner with leading operators and brands across the car care market to further this goal."

About RBL Products
Headquartered in Detroit, MI, RBL Products is a leading supplier of consumable protective plastics, masking films, and paint preparation products utilized by automotive original equipment manufacturers and paint, body, and equipment users across North America and international markets.  For more information, please visit www.RBLProducts.com.

About Appearance Technology Group
Headquartered in Farmington, MI, Appearance Technology Group is a leading provider of innovative car care accessories, appearance liquids, compounds & polishes, and specialty aerosols.  With over 2,500 SKUs sold across ten highly recognized brands, ATG is the preeminent one-stop solution across vehicle detailing, reconditioning, paint, body, and equipment, and OEM markets. For more information, please visit www.AppearanceTG.com.

About MPE Partners
MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

Media contact:
Constantine Elefter
[email protected]

SOURCE MPE Partners

Also from this source

MPE Partners Announces Investment in Mid-States Bolt & Screw Co.

MPE Partners Announces Investment in Mid-States Bolt & Screw Co.

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today an investment in Mid-States Bolt & Screw Co. ("Mid-States" or the "Company"), a ...
MPE Partners Announces the Recapitalization of Precision Pipeline

MPE Partners Announces the Recapitalization of Precision Pipeline

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today the recapitalization of Precision Pipeline, LLC ("Precision" or the "Company"), ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.