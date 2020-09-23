MPE Partners Announces The Sale Of Trachte USA

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), a preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies, announced the sale of Trachte USA ("Trachte" or the "Company") to a private fund associated with Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C. Headquartered in Oregon, Wisconsin, Trachte is a leading manufacturer of preassembled and modularized control buildings for the power transmission, energy, chemical processing, data center, and general industrial end markets.

Jim Gross, President and CEO of Trachte, remarked, "MPE has been a valuable business partner to Trachte as we transitioned from family ownership and worked to enhance our technology platform and manufacturing capabilities, including the expansion of our production capacity to better serve our customers. We have enjoyed the partnership with MPE and are proud of the strong foundation we have built together which positions us well for continued future growth."

Joe Machado, Partner at MPE, added, "Over the course of MPE's ownership, Trachte successfully transitioned from a family-owned business to an institutionally-owned and professionally-managed enterprise. We preserved the knowledge, culture, and reputation instilled by the founding family, while at the same time investing in new technology platforms, manufacturing capacity, and organizational development in order to take the Company to the next level. We are proud to have been partners with the management team on this amazing journey."

Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE, added, "Trachte's roots date back over 100 years. We are proud of our contributions to this incredible history and look forward to supporting the Company as a co-investor in its next phase of growth."

Stephens Inc. acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Trachte on the transaction. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. served as legal counsel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Trachte

Trachte manufactures preassembled and modularized, design-flexible metal control buildings. The Company's custom buildings house critical equipment such as relay and protection controls, switchgear, battery systems, servers, and data center hardware that control and protect electrical infrastructure and equipment. Customers rely on Trachte for its product quality, project management capabilities, and structural and electrical engineering expertise.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $5 - $20 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

