MPE PARTNERS COMPLETES SALE OF 80/20 TO LITTLEJOHN & CO.

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), a preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies, today announced that it completed the sale of 80/20 (the "Company") to Littlejohn & Co. Headquartered in Columbia City, Indiana, 80/20 is the North American market leader in premium, configurable modular framing solutions serving automation, productivity, and safety applications across a diverse range of end markets. With a portfolio of more than 8,500 configurable SKUs, advanced in-house machining and value-added services, and best-in-class lead times, 80/20 delivers precise, quick-turn solutions to over 60,000 end users annually. The Company reaches customers through a diversified omni-channel go-to-market model that includes automation integrators, MRO distributors, eCommerce, and direct channels.

Karen Tuleta, Partner at MPE, said, "We are incredibly proud to have partnered with 80/20 as the Company strengthened its leadership position in the custom modular framing solutions market. Together with management, we executed a multifaceted strategy that accelerated organic growth and improved service and lead times through targeted investments in automation, capacity, and design tools. The 80/20 team has built an exceptional platform with a long runway for continued innovation and value creation."

Doug Waldal, Chief Executive Officer of 80/20, added, "MPE has been a highly strategic and supportive partner as 80/20 scaled its operations, expanded its commercial organization, accelerated performance across our channels, and completed its first-ever acquisition. Together, we have positioned 80/20 for its next chapter while preserving the culture of innovation and customer focus that has defined the Company since inception."

Joe Machado, Partner at MPE, commented, "The transformation of 80/20 reflects the collective commitment and investment of the management team, employees, MPE, and Board of Directors, all while maintaining a customer-first focus. We are proud of our contributions and of the strong partnership we built with Doug and the broader management team."

Baird served as lead financial advisor to 80/20, while Houlihan Lokey provided co-advisory services. BakerHostetler served as legal counsel, and Forvis Mazars provided financial due diligence support. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 80/20

Headquartered in Columbia City, Indiana, 80/20 is the North American market leader in premium, configurable modular framing solutions serving automation, productivity, and safety applications across a diverse range of end markets. The Company's highly flexible product architecture—supported by a suite of proprietary software design tools—allows customers to rapidly design and procure customized solutions for machine frames, robotic platforms, guarding and enclosure systems, material handling equipment, ergonomic workstations, and other mission-critical applications. With a portfolio of more than 8,500 configurable SKUs, advanced in-house machining and value-added services, and best-in-class lead times, 80/20 delivers precise, quick-turn solutions to over 60,000 end users annually. The Company reaches customers through a diversified omni-channel go-to-market model that includes automation integrators, MRO distributors, eCommerce, and direct channels.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

SOURCE MPE Partners