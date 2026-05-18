MPG Introduces Three New Products for Aerospace & Defense Customers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Microwave Products Group (MPG ), part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced that it will unveil three new products designed to help Aerospace & Defense customers make faster, more informed radio frequency (RF) spectrum decisions at AOC Europe 2026, a premier defense event and exhibition, on May 19-21 in Helsinki, Finland. MPG will also highlight its broader expertise in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled signals intelligence (SIGINT) and radio frequency machine learning (AI/RFML) capabilities at the event.

"MPG began developing RFML capabilities more than a decade ago, delivering hundreds of systems to the U.S. government and its allies, while continuing to significantly advance the technology during that time," said Kevin Davis, Vice President of Spectrum Operations at MPG. "Our newest products further leverage AI and RFML technology for rapid signal identification and classification, enabling better, faster decision making by customers."

MPG's new product offerings and solutions include:

Containerized SENTINEL RFML – The latest version of MPG's field-proven radio frequency machine learning (RFML) signal classification tool. Building on more than a decade of MPG's SENTINEL RFML, which has been in fielded use since 2018, this containerized version is designed to be embedded on low-size, weight and power (SWaP) platforms, such as unmanned vehicles and fighter aircraft that require real-time automated signal classification.

– The latest version of MPG's field-proven radio frequency machine learning (RFML) signal classification tool. Building on more than a decade of MPG's SENTINEL RFML, which has been in fielded use since 2018, this containerized version is designed to be embedded on low-size, weight and power (SWaP) platforms, such as unmanned vehicles and fighter aircraft that require real-time automated signal classification. SENTINEL HUB – An advanced data analysis platform that provides RF signal analysts with full access to live sensor networks, without the need for dedicated client workstations. The HUBs deliver a powerful RF signal analysis environment built for high-volume RF signal ingestion, recording and detailed analysis. SENTINEL HUB integrates data from multiple SENTINEL sensors using MPG's TeamView and RFML tools, enabling large-scale correlation, geographic-based notification and RFML model training.

– An advanced data analysis platform that provides RF signal analysts with full access to live sensor networks, without the need for dedicated client workstations. The HUBs deliver a powerful RF signal analysis environment built for high-volume RF signal ingestion, recording and detailed analysis. SENTINEL HUB integrates data from multiple SENTINEL sensors using MPG's TeamView and RFML tools, enabling large-scale correlation, geographic-based notification and RFML model training. EW Tuner – A compact, high-performance microwave tuner featuring front-end preselection and multi-frequency conversion engineered to reject unwanted signals within a 1 GHz-wide instantaneous bandwidth at the lower intermediate frequency. The EW Tuner enables faster, simpler processing of complex, modern wideband communications and radar signatures. It delivers performance comparable to larger superheterodyne receivers, making it ideal for defense electronic support measures and electronics intelligence (ESM/ELINT) applications.

For more information, visit booth 5p21 during AOC Europe or go to mpgdover.com.

About MPG:

MPG delivers spectrum-centric solutions at the speed of technology. We enable critical electronic warfare; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; communications and space-based missions with ruggedized radio frequency components, subsystems and turnkey solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses the RF Spectrum (2 MHz to 40 GHz), the Solution Spectrum (low-noise amplifiers to complete signals intelligence systems), and the Domain Spectrum (land, sea, air and space). Government and commercial customers rely on our deep engineering expertise, seven manufacturing sites and Dover Corporation resources to deliver at spec, on time and within budget. More information is available at mpgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

MPG Contact:

Kevin Davis

(512) 574-5217

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover