MPHOnline Releases Rankings of Biostatistics MPH Programs

In the 21st century, data is everything, and biostatistics is rapidly becoming one of the most important aspects of public health. Particularly in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, more attention than ever has been placed on the importance of accurate numbers, whether that's the number of infections, number of hospitalizations, or numbers of deaths. With so much at stake, it's crucial for public health professionals to have the strongest training and education in biostatistics, prompting MPHOnline editors to rank the best Biostatistics MPH programs in the US.

As the editors of MPHOnline state, "Those who study biostatistics are the first line of defense safeguarding public health. These professionals have the knowledge to improve citizens' lives through their research." This means they have a critical role that demands the highest level of preparation. "The only way the public health system can keep citizens safe is through gathering data and solve public health problems," the editors state; "Biostatistics uses statistical techniques to lead research in biology, medicine, and public health." Their importance cannot be overstated, according to the editors: "Biostatistics help to identify the best method to deploy resources to treat the populace. Biostatistics help to control an epidemic and find the best way to treat an infected person. Biostatistics help to control the spread of infections in the populace."

"With increased demand in recent years, public health schools have developed many new programs, including online programs, executive programs, and intensives, to help get trained professionals into the field," the editors advise prospective students; "MPH Programs are very competitive, and each application is scrutinized." At the same time, "Professionals working in public health have a strong incentive to earn a higher degree in the field." As the editors explain, "Earning a Master's of Public Health Biostatistics degree opens more doors of opportunity, such as medical and health services managers or postsecondary educators." By featuring programs with the highest value, and the most affordable, MPHOnline's rankings point students to the best programs for their individual needs.

MPH Online is designed to provide a clearinghouse of useful information for prospective Master's of Public Health students, including new college graduates, working adults looking for a career change, and professionals already in the public health field who need further credentialing. MPH Online is not affiliated with any college or university, and provides unbiased rankings of the best online public health programs, as well as guides to scholarships and financial aid, career options, and the state of the field.

The 25 Best Biostatistics MPH Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arizona State University

Boston University

Columbia University

Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis

Johns Hopkins University

Oregon State University

Purdue University

SUNY Downstate Medical Center

Tufts University

UCLA

University North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University at Buffalo

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Louisville

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

University of Minnesota

University of Nebraska

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Washington

West Virginia University

