MPHOnline Releases Rankings of Online Master of Public Health Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPH Online (http://www.mphonline.org/), an independent online guide for prospective public health students, is pleased to share two new rankings:

25 Best Online MPH Programs for 2021

https://www.mphonline.org/best-online-mph-programs/

25 Most Affordable Online MPH Programs for 2021

https://www.mphonline.org/most-affordable-online-mph-programs/

The Best Online Master's in Public Health Programs includes both schools of public health, which are accredited as a distinct entity, and public health programs, which are accredited within the department or division that houses them.

The top 3 online MPH programs are: 1) Oregon Health and Science University with Portland State University, 2) Des Moines University, and 3) The University of California, Berkeley. The top 3 Most Affordable Online MPH programs are: 1) New Mexico State University; 2) University of Montana; 3) University of Nevada, Reno.

The editors of MPHOnline congratulate all of the best online MPH programs.

Full lists, in alphabetical order, appear at the end of this press release.

In recent years, particularly in 2020, the importance of strong public health leadership and expertise has been more visible and obvious than ever before. Many professionals in the public health sphere begin their careers with a bachelor's degree, or even a certification or associate's, but leadership and management positions increasingly require a Master of Public Health. With public health workers so crucial, it has become common - even standard - for professionals to earn their MPH in an online format. As the editors of MPHOnline state, "For some students and settings, getting an MPH degree online can make attainable what otherwise may be logistically impossible."

"Choose an online MPH degree from a variety of top MPH programs, in any number of cities, states, or even countries," the editors advise prospective students; "Online MPH degrees have many of the same requirements — the same concepts and competencies apply, and students use both qualitative and data-driven approaches to addressed public health in online MPH degree programs." Online MPH programs are not only convenient; they "allow students to specialize their MPH degree, learn with leading public health figures, and access dynamic educational and professional networks for career resources." By featuring programs with the highest value, and the most affordable, MPHOnline's rankings point students to the best programs for their individual needs.

MPH Online is designed to provide a clearinghouse of useful information for prospective Master's of Public Health students, including new college graduates, working adults looking for a career change, and professionals already in the public health field who need further credentialing. MPH Online is not affiliated with any college or university, and provides unbiased rankings of the best online public health programs, as well as guides to scholarships and financial aid, career options, and the state of the field.

The 25 Best Online MPH Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:

A.T. Still University

Boston University

Dartmouth Institute

Des Moines University

Drexel University

Emory University

George Washington University

Johns Hopkins University

Loma Linda University

Loyola University Chicago

Medical College of Wisconsin

Mercer University

New York Medical College

Oregon Health & Science University

Portland State University

Simmons University

Temple University

Tulane University

University of California, Berkeley

University of Illinois at Chicago

University of Massachusetts Amherst

University of New England

University of San Francisco

University of South Carolina

University of Southern California

University of Vermont

The 25 Most Affordable Online MPH Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:

California State University, San Marcos

Colorado School of Public Health

East Tennessee State University

Eastern Virginia Medical School

Florida A&M University

Kent State University

Liberty University

New Mexico State University

North Dakota State University

Old Dominion University

San Jose State University

Texas A&M Health Science Center

University at Albany (SUNY)

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Alaska Anchorage

University of Arizona

University of Florida

University of Kentucky

University of Missouri - Columbia

University of Montana

University of Nebraska Medical Center

University of Nevada, Reno

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

University of North Texas Health Science Center

University of South Florida

University of West Florida

Sam MacArthur

Lead Editor, MPH Online

[email protected]

(919) 864-2220

SOURCE MPHOnline

Related Links

http://www.mphonline.org/

