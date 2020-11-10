MPHOnline Releases Rankings of Online Master of Public Health Programs
Nov 10, 2020, 08:32 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPH Online (http://www.mphonline.org/), an independent online guide for prospective public health students, is pleased to share two new rankings:
25 Best Online MPH Programs for 2021
https://www.mphonline.org/best-online-mph-programs/
25 Most Affordable Online MPH Programs for 2021
https://www.mphonline.org/most-affordable-online-mph-programs/
The Best Online Master's in Public Health Programs includes both schools of public health, which are accredited as a distinct entity, and public health programs, which are accredited within the department or division that houses them.
The top 3 online MPH programs are: 1) Oregon Health and Science University with Portland State University, 2) Des Moines University, and 3) The University of California, Berkeley. The top 3 Most Affordable Online MPH programs are: 1) New Mexico State University; 2) University of Montana; 3) University of Nevada, Reno.
The editors of MPHOnline congratulate all of the best online MPH programs.
Full lists, in alphabetical order, appear at the end of this press release.
In recent years, particularly in 2020, the importance of strong public health leadership and expertise has been more visible and obvious than ever before. Many professionals in the public health sphere begin their careers with a bachelor's degree, or even a certification or associate's, but leadership and management positions increasingly require a Master of Public Health. With public health workers so crucial, it has become common - even standard - for professionals to earn their MPH in an online format. As the editors of MPHOnline state, "For some students and settings, getting an MPH degree online can make attainable what otherwise may be logistically impossible."
"Choose an online MPH degree from a variety of top MPH programs, in any number of cities, states, or even countries," the editors advise prospective students; "Online MPH degrees have many of the same requirements — the same concepts and competencies apply, and students use both qualitative and data-driven approaches to addressed public health in online MPH degree programs." Online MPH programs are not only convenient; they "allow students to specialize their MPH degree, learn with leading public health figures, and access dynamic educational and professional networks for career resources." By featuring programs with the highest value, and the most affordable, MPHOnline's rankings point students to the best programs for their individual needs.
MPH Online is designed to provide a clearinghouse of useful information for prospective Master's of Public Health students, including new college graduates, working adults looking for a career change, and professionals already in the public health field who need further credentialing. MPH Online is not affiliated with any college or university, and provides unbiased rankings of the best online public health programs, as well as guides to scholarships and financial aid, career options, and the state of the field.
The 25 Best Online MPH Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:
A.T. Still University
Boston University
Dartmouth Institute
Des Moines University
Drexel University
Emory University
George Washington University
Johns Hopkins University
Loma Linda University
Loyola University Chicago
Medical College of Wisconsin
Mercer University
New York Medical College
Oregon Health & Science University
Portland State University
Simmons University
Temple University
Tulane University
University of California, Berkeley
University of Illinois at Chicago
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of New England
University of San Francisco
University of South Carolina
University of Southern California
University of Vermont
The 25 Most Affordable Online MPH Programs for 2021 (in alphabetical order) are:
California State University, San Marcos
Colorado School of Public Health
East Tennessee State University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
Florida A&M University
Kent State University
Liberty University
New Mexico State University
North Dakota State University
Old Dominion University
San Jose State University
Texas A&M Health Science Center
University at Albany (SUNY)
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Arizona
University of Florida
University of Kentucky
University of Missouri - Columbia
University of Montana
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nevada, Reno
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
University of North Texas Health Science Center
University of South Florida
University of West Florida
