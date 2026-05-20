MPI Narada Announces Rebrand to MPI Energy Reflecting Expanded Energy Solutions Portfolio and Strategic Market Growth

Dallas-Based Company Evolves from Standby Battery Provider to Comprehensive Energy Solutions Integrator and Manufacturer

DALLAS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPI Energy, formerly known as MPI Narada, today announced its official company rebrand and name change to MPI Energy. The new corporate identity reflects the company's significant growth and evolution over the past decade from a leading standby battery provider into a diversified energy solutions integrator and manufacturer serving critical infrastructure and energy markets across North America.

Headquartered in the rapidly expanding Dallas market, MPI Energy is strategically positioned to support the accelerating demand for energy infrastructure, AI-driven power requirements, telecommunications resiliency, and next-generation energy storage solutions. The company's Dallas presence enables closer collaboration with customers, faster deployment capabilities, and continued investment in engineering, manufacturing, and integrated energy technologies to support the evolving needs of the market.

While the company name is changing, MPI Energy emphasized that its commitment to customer service, technical expertise, product quality, and long-standing customer relationships remains unchanged.

Over the past 10 years, MPI Narada expanded its product portfolio far beyond its original foundation as a Tier 1 VRLA battery solutions manufacturer designed for telecom and data center standby backup power applications. Today, MPI Energy delivers comprehensive energy storage systems, integrated power solutions, and advanced LFP technologies supporting an expansive range of customers and industries.

The company now serves AI data center, BESS applications, Telecom, Broadband, Industrial, Grid, and Microgrid markets with a broad portfolio of integrated energy infrastructure solutions.

"The transition to MPI Energy reflects the company we have become and the future we are building," said Steven Dworkin, CEO of MPI Energy. "Our growth over the past decade has transformed us into a much broader energy technology organization. While our name is evolving, our customers can continue to expect the same responsiveness, reliability, engineering expertise, and customer-first commitment that have defined our business since day one."

MPI Energy's expanded solutions portfolio now includes:

Fully integrated AC- and DC-coupled Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Grid-scale, microgrid, and mobile power, energy solutions

High-power Colocation and Hyperscale AI Data Center Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery systems, UL1973, UL9540, and UL9540A tested and certified.

Data center standby power LFP retrofit power solutions for legacy VRLA applications

LFP products and engineered solutions supporting wireless, wireline, and CATV/broadband markets

Custom-engineered energy systems designed for critical infrastructure applications.

As part of the rebrand, MPI Energy will continue to offer the trusted Narada battery products customers have relied on for years, while also expanding its broader lineup of MPI designed systems, integrated solutions, and next-generation energy technologies.

"The MPI Energy brand better represents the breadth of solutions, technologies, and markets we support today," added Michael Sirard, CTO. "This is a natural evolution of our business and a reflection of our long-term commitment to innovation, scalable energy infrastructure, and helping customers navigate the future of power. Being based in Dallas further strengthens our ability to support one of the fastest-growing technology, infrastructure, and energy markets in the country."

The MPI Energy brand rollout will begin immediately across digital platforms, product materials, marketing communications, and customer-facing channels throughout 2026.

For more information, visit MPI Energy www.mpienergy.com

About MPI Energy

MPI Energy is a Dallas-based energy solutions integrator and manufacturer delivering advanced backup power, battery energy storage, and integrated power systems for critical infrastructure applications. Serving telecommunications, broadband, utility, data center, AI infrastructure, and industrial markets, MPI Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of LFP, VRLA, and BESS solutions designed to support resilient, scalable, and intelligent energy operations.

Media Contact:

Chrissy Olsen

Vice President, Critical Power Solutions

MPI Energy

Phone: 1-360-448-9771

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.mpienergy.com

SOURCE MPINarada