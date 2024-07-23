MPINARADA UNVEILS GROUNDBREAKING MPL-SERIES HIGH POWER 5 MINUTE LFP BATTERY SOLUTION FOR DATA CENTERS

NEWTON, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the AI demand on data centers, MPINarada announced the release of their newest MPL-Series High Power 5 minute LFP battery solution, the MPL1211050 system.

With over 15 years of experience in LFP battery production, MPINarada has achieved a major breakthrough by engineering the smallest footprint data center battery backup solution in the industry. Measuring just over 5 feet in total length and powered by three cabinets, the MPL-Series can deliver 1MW of power for 5 minutes and boasts an expected operational life of 20 years.

The MPL-Series offers an unrivaled total cost of ownership (TCO), operates up to 35°C/94°F, and features the most sustainable battery chemistry available—LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate). LFP technology ensures no spacing is required, carries no risk of flame or thermal runaway, and has been rigorously tested and proven safe through UL9540A standards.

LFP is a mature and energy-dense solution, ideal for Data Center applications ranging from 5 minutes to 4 hours, but it also is environmentally friendly, containing no rare earth or conflict materials.

Explore the full range of MPINarada's MPL series offerings, which include indoor 8 minute, 30 minute, new 5 minute, and 1C/0.5C/0.25C Liquid Cooled Energy Storage cabinet and containerized battery solutions.

For more information on the MPL-Series and to discover how MPINarada is powering the future of data centers, please contact us at [email protected] or 800.982.4339.

Contact Information:

Name: Jeremy Rose, Director, Business Development

Phone: 214-908-0860 | Email: [email protected] | Website: www.mpinarada.com

Since 1994, Narada has been a leader in one of the broadest and most reliable VRLA and lithium battery solutions for telecom, data center, colocation, edge, grid, microgrid, and C&I energy storage. MPINarada is the North American operation providing local sales support, engineering and design, and multiple inventory locations.

SOURCE MPINarada