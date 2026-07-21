MPIRE Interactive Awarded U.S. Patents for Mi-Pax® and Mi-Robile® Technologies, Advancing the Future of Experiential Media

Patented Innovations Establish New Category in Mobile Experiential Engagement and Digital Out-of-Home Media

LANHAM, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPIRE Interactive, a pioneering experiential media technology company, today announced the award of U.S. patents for its flagship technologies, Mi-Pax® and Mi-Robile®, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of mobile experiential engagement, public outreach, and digital media activation MPIRE Interactive.

The patent awards strengthen MPIRE Interactive's intellectual property portfolio and reinforce the company's position as an innovator in the emerging field of experiential media technology.

Mi-Pax® is a patented human-carried digital media platform that transforms brand ambassadors into dynamic, mobile engagement channels capable of delivering digital content, public messaging, event promotion, sponsorship activation, and audience engagement directly within high-traffic environments.

Mi-Robile® is a patented mobile robotic digital display platform designed to bring autonomous and semi-autonomous engagement capabilities to events, public spaces, campuses, municipalities, and enterprise environments. The technology represents MPIRE's vision for the future of interactive public communication and mobile digital engagement.

Together, the patented platforms provide organizations with a unique alternative to traditional static advertising by delivering highly visible, mobile, and interactive experiences where people live, work, gather, and celebrate MPIRE Interactive Devices

"These patent awards validate years of innovation, development, and commitment to reimagining how organizations engage with people in real-world environments," said Corey Ball, Founder and CEO of MPIRE Interactive. "Mi-Pax and Mi-Robile were created to bridge the gap between digital content and physical engagement. We believe the future of media is mobile, experiential, interactive, and measurable, and these patents position MPIRE Interactive at the forefront of that transformation."

MPIRE Interactive's technologies are currently being utilized and evaluated across a variety of industries, including:

Corporate and enterprise marketing

Government and public-sector outreach

Tourism and destination marketing

Educational institutions and collegiate engagement

Sports and entertainment activations

Community awareness campaigns

Political and civic engagement initiatives

Public health and social impact programs

The patent awards support MPIRE Interactive's broader strategy to build a scalable experiential media ecosystem powered by its proprietary technologies, including future integrations involving audience intelligence, geofencing, analytics, autonomous engagement systems, and AI-driven communication platforms.

As organizations increasingly seek alternatives to traditional advertising and passive digital signage, MPIRE Interactive believes its patented technologies provide a new category of engagement infrastructure capable of delivering meaningful interactions at street level, within communities, and across large-scale events.

"While digital advertising continues to evolve, one challenge remains constant: capturing attention in the real world," Ball added. "Our patented technologies were designed to meet people where they are and create memorable, measurable experiences that drive awareness, engagement, and action."

The company plans to continue investing in research, development, and strategic partnerships to expand the capabilities of the Mi-Pax® and Mi-Robile® platforms while supporting clients across government, enterprise, nonprofit, and educational sectors.

About MPIRE Interactive

MPIRE Interactive is a patented experiential media technology company specializing in mobile engagement, digital out-of-home innovation, public outreach solutions, and experiential activation platforms. Through its proprietary technologies, including Mi-Pax® and Mi-Robile®, MPIRE Interactive helps organizations connect with audiences through immersive, mobile, and technology-driven experiences.

To learn more about MPIRE Interactive's patented experiential technology please visit www.mpireinteractive.com or our Instagram page You may contact our team via the form on the website or by sending an email to [email protected]

© MPIRE Interactive. All rights reserved. Mi-Pax® and Mi-Robile® are registered trademarks and patented technologies of MPIRE Interactive.

Media Contact:

Corey Ball

President & CEO

MPIRE Interactive

Website: www.mpireinteractive.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE MPIRE Interactive