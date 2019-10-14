MPK Interactive Rebrands as Neon Media Group, adds Key Talent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPK Interactive, a Nashville-based video production company, today announces a rebranding as Neon Media Group (NMG). Neon Media Group is a full-service production company that specializes in dynamic storytelling as well as engaging and entertaining short-form video content.

MPK Interactive was founded by Mike King in 2017 , after many years and successes in the video production industry. The company began with just a few employees and focused on servicing its Nashville-based healthcare key accounts. Over the last two years, video has become a must-have component of digital marketing campaigns; in both enterprise-sized accounts as well as in the SMB marketplace. At the same time, the local Nashville economy has expanded rapidly and presented tremendous growth opportunities for MPK Interactive and the customer segments it serves.

In mid-2018, MPK Interactive took on a strategic investment by long-time healthcare marketing executive Russ Gannon. David Webb, an investor and operations-focused executive, also became a minority owner and serves as a fractional executive focused on finance and growth enablement. Since late 2018, Neon Media Group has added 12 new team members focused on delivering highly produced, compelling video content to its customers. NMG boasts a customer roster spanning the following industries: healthcare, sports & entertainment, financial services, and food & beverage. Charlie Corts, a veteran executive producer, joined in January 2019. Charlie's focus is expanding Neon's service offerings, particularly in the content distribution side of the business. Additionally, NMG will soon launch a digital video network, Be The Good, that will be focused on distributing positive, uplifting, inspirational stories that restore faith in humanity and make you smile.

"Our roots as MPK Interactive run deep in Nashville's healthcare scene, but in recent years our clients have become more diverse and geographically spread across the United States," explained King, who previously founded several healthcare-focused digital media companies. "As our list of clients has grown, so have our visual and video content creation services. Our new brand, Neon Media Group, conveys the wide range of multi-media services we offer to clients from across the United States. We are excited to continue delivering high-value services and products to our customers leveraging the best people, processes, and technologies."

"We aligned very quickly on our collective vision for where we could take this company," remarked Corts, who has worked in digital media for fifteen years, most recently as Head of Operations for Rated Red, a Verizon Hearst joint venture. "The new brand signals our enhanced production capabilities and our excitement for what the future holds. I feel like we're just getting started."

"We're excited to announce the transformation of MPK Interactive to the Neon Media Group brand," said Gannon, who previously served as a marketing vice president for HCA Healthcare and was a co-founder of Nashville-based CRM company Lead Dolphin. "Over the past few years, we've evolved as a company — both in size and in capabilities — and our new name and logo supports our next phase of growth."



