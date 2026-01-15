MPL Brands NV, Inc. d/b/a Patco Brands, Parent Company of Big Sipz, Secures Key Wins Against BuzzBallz Patents at USPTO

SAUSALITO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPL Brands NV, Inc. d/b/a Patco Brands, parent company of Big Sipz, is pleased to announce that it secured Final Written Decisions finding all 26 claims of BuzzBallz's U.S. Patent Nos. 11,738,904 and 11,932,441 invalid in an inter partes review and a post-grant review at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

"The PTAB's decisions confirm that both patents BuzzBallz asserted against Patco Brands are invalid. These decisions represent important milestones for Patco Brands, reinforcing that our company acts appropriately and in compliance with intellectual property laws. We are confident that BuzzBallz's claims should never have been brought." – Kelly Patane, CLO of Patco Brands.

Patco Brands challenged two patents asserted by BuzzBallz relating to beverage containers. In its Final Written Decisions, the PTAB agreed with Patco Brands' positions, invalidating every patent claim.

ABOUT PATCO BRANDS

As one of the fastest growing beverage companies in the United States, Patco Brands continues to lead in the wine, malt and spirits industry by innovating in the growing ready-to-drink and ready-to-serve alcoholic beverage categories, including nationally distributed brands such as Rancho La Gloria and Big Sipz.



Patco Brands is a privately held import, manufacturing, marketing and sales company dedicated to producing innovative alcohol beverages. Committed to making award winning, ready-to- drink wine-based products, tequilas, whiskeys, hard seltzers and other offerings, the Patco Brands mission is innovation, quality and consistency.

For more information about Patco Brands and its brands, please visit www.patcobrands.com.

