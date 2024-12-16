MPL Brands/Patco Brands enters into a Strategic Alliance with Frank-Lin Distillers Products, LTD; A Third Generation Leading Rectifier and Bottler on the West Coast

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patco Brands and Frank-Lin Distillers Products have entered into a strategic alliance, allowing Patco Brands to further vertically integrate its operations on the West Coast. This will allow additional infrastructure build outs in blending and increased bottling capabilities at the Frank-Lin Fairfield, CA facility in excess of 20 million cases annually. Patco Brands will move their west coast production office into the Frank-Lin facility, bolstering operations and efficiency. The companies also plan to utilize Patco's National Sales team, marketing platform, and distribution network to represent some of Frank-Lin's current national and private label brands.

"For Patco Brands, this investment represents an opportunity to leverage Frank-Lin's extensive production expertise and operational infrastructure while increasing capacity, helping Patco drive further vertical integration and efficiencies." – Russell Stanley, COO at Patco Brands

"We are pleased to announce our alliance with Patco Brands! Their extensive expertise in sales, marketing, and product development, paired with their established and continuously expanding presence in the industry, positions us for exciting new opportunities and innovative product offerings. This collaboration will enable us to reach a broader audience and enhance our brand's reputation even further." – Vincent Maestri Jr., Exec. VP

Together, the companies aim to deliver enhanced value to their partners and customers while positioning themselves for sustained growth in the competitive global wine and spirits markets. The transaction is closed and funded as of December 4, 2024.

