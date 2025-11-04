MPLX and MARA Announce Collaboration on Integrated Power Generation and Data Center Campuses in West Texas

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) and MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) announce the signing of a letter of intent (LOI) for MPLX to facilitate supply of natural gas to planned integrated power generation facilities and state-of-the-art data center campuses in West Texas.

Under the initiative, MPLX will facilitate natural gas supply from its Delaware basin natural gas processing plants to MARA's planned gas-fired electricity generation facilities in West Texas, which will deliver reliable, scalable solutions for the region's energy and computing needs. MARA will build multiple power generation facilities and data centers at locations near MPLX processing facilities across the Delaware basin, with an initial capacity of 400 MW and the potential to scale up to 1.5 GW. These power generation facilities will be supplied natural gas by MPLX and provide electricity for MARA's planned data center campuses while also supplying power to MPLX's West Texas operations, enhancing reliability for MPLX and its producer-customers.

"This collaboration will create additional in-basin demand in the Delaware basin and enhance our natural gas value chain with improved power reliability, benefiting existing producer-customers," said Maryann Mannen, MPLX president and chief executive officer.

Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO added, "Collaborating with MPLX allows us to leverage lower-cost local natural gas resources and build the foundation for high-performance, efficient data center campuses. Our integrated approach provides MARA with the flexibility to optimize power usage, monetize excess generation, and support the region's transformation into a hub for digital infrastructure. As the project scales, we anticipate transitioning from dynamic mining loads to advanced AI/HPC workloads, maximizing value and optionality for all stakeholders."

Under the terms of the LOI, MARA will own and operate the power generating facilities and data centers, while MPLX will supply natural gas and receive electricity under a tolling agreement. The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive and commercial agreements, receipt of any required regulatory and third-party approvals, completion of satisfactory due diligence by both parties and other conditions precedent.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge. For more information, visit www.mara.com.

MPLX Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations

Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations

Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

MPLX Media Contact: (419) 421-3577

Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

MARA Investor Relations Contact: (800) 804-1690

Robert Samuels, Vice President, Investor Relations

Stella Nguyen, Associate, Investor Relations

MARA Media Contact: [email protected]

