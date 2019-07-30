MPLX Completes Acquisition of Andeavor Logistics

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company has completed its acquisition of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) in a unit-for-unit transaction (with a blended exchange ratio of 1.07 times) and assumption of approximately $5 billion of debt. As of this morning, ANDX ceased to be publicly traded and its common units discontinued trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are pleased to close our acquisition of Andeavor Logistics today," said Gary R. Heminger, MPLX chairman and chief executive officer. "This transaction allows MPLX to further progress its strategic vision of creating a leading, large-scale, diversified midstream company anchored by fee-based cash flows."

ANDX unaffiliated common unitholders representing a majority of the common units held by unaffiliated holders submitted consents in favor of the transaction.

ANDX common unitholders will receive the MPLX quarterly cash distribution of $0.6675 per common unit for the second quarter 2019, payable on August 14, 2019, with respect to the MPLX common units issued in connection with the merger, and will not receive any future distributions from ANDX. Additionally, ANDX Series A Preferred unitholders will not receive any future distributions from ANDX, but instead will receive the semi-annual distribution payable August 15, 2019, on MPLX Series B Preferred units issued in connection with the merger.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

