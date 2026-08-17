MPLX LP 2025 K-3 tax packages now available on company website

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MPLX LP

Aug 17, 2026, 19:30 ET

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that the company's 2025 Schedule K-3 investor tax packages reflecting items of international tax relevance are now available on its website, https://www.mplx.com. Investors may select the Investor Data link under the Investors tab or use the following link: https://www.taxpackagesupport.com/mplxlp

A limited number of investors (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on the Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent the Schedule K-3 is applicable to unitholders' tax return filing needs, MPLX encourages them to review the information contained on the Schedule K-3 and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.

MPLX does not plan to mail K-3 tax packages to investors. For additional information or to receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call 1-800-232-0011 (toll free).

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Brian Worthington, Vice President, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Director, Investor Relations
Evan Heminger, Analyst, Investor Relations

Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager

SOURCE MPLX LP

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