MPLX LP prices $1.5 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.300% senior notes due 2036 and $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.100% senior notes due 2056.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay MPLX's outstanding $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.750% senior notes due March 2026 at maturity.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on February 12, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

