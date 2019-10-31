MPLX LP Reports Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported third quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $629 million ; adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.2 billion , or $1.3 billion including full-quarter results of acquired business

Reported net cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 billion and 1.42x distribution coverage, which includes full-quarter results of acquired business

Targeting 2020 growth capital of approximately $2.0 billion

Completed acquisition of Andeavor Logistics on July 30

MPC announces formation of Midstream Special Committee

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported third quarter 2019 net income attributable to MPLX of $629 million compared with $510 million for the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $1.2 billion compared with $937 million in the third quarter of 2018.

On July 30, MPLX closed its acquisition of Andeavor Logistics (ANDX). Third quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX, including full-quarter results of ANDX, would have been $1.3 billion. Logistics and Storage (L&S) reported segment income from operations of $713 million and adjusted EBITDA of $849 million for the quarter, up $245 million and $302 million, respectively, versus the third quarter of last year. Gathering and Processing (G&P) reported segment income from operations of $213 million and adjusted EBITDA of $424 million for the quarter, up $9 million and $34 million, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

"During the quarter, we progressed our slate of high-return projects, advancing MPLX's strategy of creating integrated crude oil and natural gas logistics from the Permian to Gulf Coast markets," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "Additionally, we moved forward with high-grading our growth capex portfolio and today announced a growth capital target of approximately $2.0 billion for 2020."

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1.0 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and distributable cash flow, including a full-quarter of results from ANDX, of $1.0 billion, which provided adjusted distribution coverage of 1.42x. MPLX also announced its 27th consecutive distribution increase to $0.6775 per common unit, a $0.01 increase over the prior quarter and a 6.3 percent increase over the prior year third quarter.

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30 (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2019



2018



2019



2018 Net income attributable to MPLX

$ 629





$ 510





$ 1,614





$ 1,384

Adjusted net income attributable to MPLX(a)

681





N/A





2,015





N/A

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (excluding

predecessor results)(b)

1,165





937





3,015





2,564

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (including

predecessor results)(c)

1,273





N/A





3,785





N/A

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,036





737





2,990





2,027

Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(c)

1,027





766





3,055





2,080

Distribution per common unit(d)

$ 0.6775





$ 0.6375





$ 2.0025





$ 1.8825

Distribution coverage ratio(e)

1.42x





1.47x





1.54x





1.38x

Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(f)

4.0x





3.8x





N/A





N/A



































(a) Includes net income attributable to predecessor for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. (b) Non-GAAP measure calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation below. Excludes

adjusted EBITDA attributable to predecessor. (c) Non-GAAP measure calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation below. Includes

adjusted EBITDA and DCF adjustments attributable to predecessor. (d) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (e) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders (including DCF attributable to predecessor) divided by total GP and LP

distribution declared. (f) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. See

reconciliation below.

Segment Results (including predecessor)

























(In millions)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30 Segment income from operations (unaudited) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Logistics and Storage $ 713

$ 468

$ 2,075

$ 1,287 Gathering and Processing

213



204



648



550























Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

(unaudited)





















Logistics and Storage

849



547



2,498



1,510 Gathering and Processing $ 424

$ 390

$ 1,287

$ 1,054

























The operations acquired through the ANDX acquisition have been assigned to MPLX's existing segments based on the nature of the assets and the services provided.

The L&S segment now includes: a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; crude oil and water gathering systems; an inland marine business; terminals; rail facilities; storage caverns; refining logistics assets; and wholesale and fuels distribution services across the U.S.

now includes: a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; crude oil and water gathering systems; an inland marine business; terminals; rail facilities; storage caverns; refining logistics assets; and wholesale and fuels distribution services across the U.S. The G&P segment now includes: systems and assets which gather, process, and fractionate natural gas and NGLs in key U.S. supply basins.

Logistics & Storage

L&S segment income from operations and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased by $245 million and $302 million, respectively, compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of ANDX and the continued solid performance of the underlying base business.

Total pipeline throughputs were 5.2 million barrels per day in the third quarter. The average tariff rate was $0.90 per barrel for the quarter. Terminal throughput was 3.3 million barrels per day for the quarter.

Gathering & Processing

G&P segment income from operations and segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 increased by $9 million and $34 million, respectively, compared with the same period in 2018. Year-over-year results increased due to the ANDX acquisition and higher volumes partially offset by a significant decline in weighted average NGL prices. In the third quarter of 2019:

Gathered volumes: 6.3 billion cubic feet per day

Processed volumes: 8.8 billion cubic feet per day

Fractionated volumes: 547 thousand barrels per day

In the Marcellus and Utica, the company continued to experience significant year-over-year growth. Gathered volumes averaged 3.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) for the quarter, a 16 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2018. Processed volumes averaged 6.2 bcf/d, a 13 percent increase versus the same quarter last year, driven by high utilization across the company's Marcellus operations. Fractionated volumes averaged 482 thousand barrels per day, a 6 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily driven by higher volumes at the expanded Hopedale Complex.

In the Southwest, gathered volumes averaged 1.7 bcf/d for the third quarter, a 3 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2018. Processed volumes averaged 1.7 bcf/d for the quarter, a 13 percent increase versus the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily the result of higher volumes in the Permian.

In the Bakken, gathered volumes averaged 149 mmcf/d for the third quarter. Processed volumes averaged 149 mmcf/d for the quarter.

In the Rockies, gathered volumes averaged 827 mmcf/d for the third quarter. Processed volumes averaged 568 mmcf/d for the quarter.

Strategic Update

MPC announced that it is forming a special committee of its Board of Directors, led by J. Mike Stice, to continue to evaluate alternatives to enhance value across its midstream business.

MPLX announced that it has completed its plan to high-grade its capital expenditures, focusing on the most attractive returns. For 2020, MPLX is targeting growth capex of approximately $2.0 billion.

In the L&S segment, MPLX continues to advance its strategy of creating integrated crude oil and natural gas logistics systems from the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline, in which MPLX has an equity interest, remains on schedule to be competed in the first half of 2021. The 36-inch diameter pipeline will originate in the Permian Basin and have destination points in the Houston market, including Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery.

Also in the Permian, the Whistler Pipeline is being designed to transport approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from Waha, Texas to the Agua Dulce market in South Texas, ultimately reaching MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. MPLX has an equity interest in Whistler, which is expected to be placed in service in the second half of 2021.

To support additional growth in the G&P segment, MPLX placed into service the Sherwood 12 and Torñado processing plants in October, adding 400 million cubic feet per day of capacity. The company expects to complete the Sherwood 13 processing plant late in the fourth quarter of 2019, adding another 200 million cubic feet per day of incremental capacity. Also, MPLX has two additional plants under various stages of development in the Permian.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, MPLX had $41 million in cash, $3.5 billion available through its bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2024, $1.4 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with MPC, and $500 million of capacity available through its new bank term loan facility. The company's leverage ratio was 4.0x at September 30, 2019.

As a result of the completion of the ANDX acquisition, MPLX assumed an aggregate principal amount of $3.75 billion senior notes issued by ANDX. On September 23, 2019, approximately $3.06 billion aggregate principal amount of ANDX's outstanding senior notes were exchanged for new unsecured notes issued by MPLX having the same maturity and interest rates as the previously outstanding ANDX notes and cash as part of an exchange offer and consent solicitation undertaken by MPLX and ANDX.

During the quarter, MPLX also issued $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2021 and $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2022. In addition, on September 26, 2019, MPLX entered into a term loan agreement with a syndicate of lenders providing for a committed term loan facility for up to an aggregate of $1.0 billion. MPLX borrowed $500 million under the term loan agreement during the quarter.

MPLX used a portion of the net proceeds from the notes offering and borrowings under the term loan agreement to repay the previously outstanding ANDX 5.500% senior notes due 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million at maturity on October 15, 2019 and to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and its intercompany loan agreement with MPC. The remainder of the proceeds from the notes offering and term loan borrowings have or will be used for general partnership purposes. MPLX remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile and a strategy of self-funding the equity portion of its organic growth capital needs.

Conference Call

At 11 a.m. EDT today, MPLX will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results" link in the "News & Headlines" section. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at http://ir.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

Non-GAAP references

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio, distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) non-cash equity-based compensation; (v) net interest and other financial costs; (vi) income from equity method investments; (vii) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (viii) unrealized derivative gains and losses; (ix) acquisition costs; (x) noncontrolling interest and (xi) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other non-cash items.

The Partnership makes a distinction between realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record the realized gain or loss of the contract.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures.

DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared.

Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Condensed Results of Operations (unaudited)

























Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30 (In millions, except per unit data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenue $ 928



$ 843



$ 2,818



$ 2,306

Operating revenue - related parties

1,224





776





3,562





2,148

Income (loss) from equity method investments

95





64





255





175

Other income

33





29





90





81

Total revenues and other income

2,280





1,712





6,725





4,710

Costs and expenses:





















Operating expenses

573





514





1,691





1,406

Operating expenses - related parties

348





229





1,018





630

Depreciation and amortization

302





201





916





565

General and administrative expenses

102





76





293





217

Other taxes

29





20





84





55

Total costs and expenses

1,354





1,040





4,002





2,873

Income from operations

926





672





2,723





1,837

Interest and other financial costs

233





153





686





434

Income before income taxes

693





519





2,037





1,403

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

4





3





2





8

Net income

689





516





2,035





1,395

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

8





6





20





11

Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor

52





—





401





—

Net income attributable to MPLX LP

629





510





1,614





1,384

Less: Series A preferred unit distributions

20





19





61





55

Less: Series B preferred unit distributions

7





—





7





—

Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to

MPLX LP $ 602



$ 491



$ 1,546



$ 1,329

























Per Unit Data





















Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner

unit:





















Common - basic $ 0.61



$ 0.62



$ 1.78



$ 1.77

Common - diluted $ 0.61



$ 0.62



$ 1.78



$ 1.77

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





















Common units – basic

974





794





855





750

Common units – diluted

975





794





855





750



















































Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30 (In millions, except ratio data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Common unit distributions declared by MPLX





















Common units (LP) - public(a) $ 266

$ 185

$ 718

$ 545 Common units - MPC(a)(b)

438



322



1,201



926 Total GP and LP distribution declared

704



507



1,919



1,471























Preferred unit distributions(c)





















Series A preferred unit distributions(d)

20



19



61



55 Series B preferred unit distributions(e)

10



—



31



— Total preferred unit distributions

30



19



92



55























Other Financial Data





















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (excluding

predecessor results)(f)(g)

1,165



937



3,015



2,564 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (including

predecessor results)(f)(h)

1,273



N/A



3,785



N/A DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(f)(h) $ 997

$ 747

$ 2,963

$ 2,025 Distribution coverage ratio(i)

1.42x



1.47x



1.54x



1.38x























Cash Flow Data





















Net cash flow provided by (used in):





















Operating activities $ 1,036

$ 737

$ 2,990

$ 2,027 Investing activities

(750)



(1,073)



(2,189)



(2,027) Financing activities $ (276)

$ 366

$ (845)

$ 30





























(a) The distribution on common units for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes the impact

of the issuance of approximately 102 million units issued to public unitholders and approximately 161 million units issued

to MPC in connection with MPLX's acquisition of ANDX on July 30, 2019. (b) Distributions to MPC exclude $12.5 million in distributions waived by MPC in connection with MPLX's acquisition of ANDX with

ANDX for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and $25 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The

waiver was instituted in 2017 under the terms of ANDX's historical partnership agreement and will remain in effect through 2019,

the original term of the waiver agreement. In addition, MPC agreed to waive $23.7 million in common unit distributions associated

with the units received in connection with the Feb. 1, 2018 dropdown. (c) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A and Series B preferred units as well as distributions earned on the Series

B preferred units for the three months ended September 30, 2019 assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors

(distributions on Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually on February 15th and August 15th or the first

business day thereafter). Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A and Series B preferred units are not

available to common unitholders. (d) Series A preferred units are considered redeemable securities due to the existence of redemption provisions upon a deemed

liquidation event which is outside our control. These units rank senior to all common units with respect to distributions and rights

upon liquidation and effective May 13, 2018, on an as-converted basis, preferred unit holders receive the greater of $0.528125

per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. (e) As a result of the ANDX acquisition, 600,000 ANDX preferred units were converted into 600,000 preferred units of MPLX (the

"Series B preferred units"). Series B preferred unitholders are entitled to receive a fixed distribution of $68.75 per unit, per annum,

payable semi-annually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 or the first business day thereafter. (f) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below. (g) Excludes predecessor EBITDA that is attributable to the period prior to the acquisition date of July 30, 2019. (h) Includes predecessor EBITDA and DCF that is attributable to the period prior to the acquisition date of July 30, 2019. (i) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders (including DCF attributable to predecessor) divided by total GP and LP distribution declared.

Select Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data) Sept. 30,

2019

December 31,

2018(a) Cash and cash equivalents $ 41



$ 77

Total assets

41,281





39,325

Total long-term debt(b)

19,825





18,435

Redeemable preferred units

968





1,004

Total equity $ 17,892



$ 17,731

Consolidated total debt to adjusted EBITDA(c)

4.0x





3.8x













Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

666





505

Public common units

392





289



















(a) Financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the acquisition of ANDX. (b) Outstanding intercompany borrowings were $125 million as of September 30, 2019

and zero December 31, 2018. Includes current portion of long-term debt. (c) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro

forma for acquisitions. Face value total debt includes approximately $420 million and $431

million of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs as of September 30, 2019 and December

31, 2018, respectively.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)(a)































Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30

2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change Logistics and Storage





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)





























Crude oil pipelines

3,367





2,208



52 %



3,240





2,149



51 % Product pipelines

1,859





1,182



57 %



1,875





1,135



65 % Total pipelines

5,226





3,390



54 %



5,115





3,284



56 % Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)





























Crude oil pipelines $ 0.97



$ 0.60



62 %

$ 0.94



$ 0.58



62 % Product pipelines

0.77





0.86



(10) %



0.73





0.80



(9) % Total pipelines $ 0.90



$ 0.69



30 %



0.86





0.66



30 %































Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,292





1,474



123 %



3,267





1,468



123 %































Barges at period-end

264





256



3 %



264





256



3 % Towboats at period-end

23





20



15 %



23





20



15 %

























































































(a) Includes predecessor operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Gathering and Processing

Operating Statistics (unaudited) -

Consolidated(a)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30



Nine Months Ended Sept. 30

2019

2018

%

Change

2019

2018

%

Change Gathering throughput (mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,271





1,201



6 %



1,273





1,157



10 % Utica Operations

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,653





1,599



3 %



1,618





1,523



6 % Bakken Operations

149





N/A



N/A



149





N/A



N/A Rockies Operations

627





N/A



N/A



639





N/A



N/A Total gathering throughput

3,700





2,800



32 %



3,679





2,680



37 %































Natural gas processed (mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

4,264





4,004



6 %



4,211





3,775



12 % Utica Operations

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,667





1,479



13 %



1,608





1,403



15 % Southern Appalachian Operations

254





226



12 %



244





244



— % Bakken Operations

149





N/A



N/A



149





N/A



N/A Rockies Operations

568





N/A



N/A



575





N/A



N/A Total natural gas processed

6,902





5,709



21 %



6,787





5,422



25 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

433





405



7 %



431





374



15 % Utica Operations

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

19





20



(5) %



13





18



(28) % Southern Appalachian Operations

13





14



(7) %



12





13



(8) % Bakken Operations

29





N/A



N/A



22





N/A



N/A Rockies Operations

4





N/A



N/A



4





N/A



N/A Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

498





439



13 %



482





405



19 %



































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. Also includes

predecessor operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.