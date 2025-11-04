MPLX LP Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Announces Increase to Quarterly Distribution of 12.5%

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Increased quarterly distribution 12.5% for the second consecutive year, to $4.31 per unit annualized

Third-quarter net income attributable to MPLX of $1.5 billion and net cash provided by operating activities of $1.4 billion

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.8 billion, reflecting execution of strategic priorities

Distributable cash flow of $1.5 billion, enabling the return of $1.1 billion of capital

Execution of portfolio optimization through the acquisition of a Delaware basin sour gas treating business and announced divestiture of Rockies gathering and processing assets

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported third-quarter 2025 net income attributable to MPLX of $1,545 million, compared with $1,037 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to MPLX was $3,719 million, compared with $3,218 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,766 million, compared with $1,714 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables. Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $1,137 million, compared with $1,094 million for the third quarter of 2024. Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $629 million, compared with $620 million for the third quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1,431 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $1,468 million of distributable cash flow. Adjusted free cash flow was $(2,305) million, due in large part to the acquisitions of Northwind Midstream and the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC. MPLX announced a third-quarter 2025 distribution of $1.0765 per common unit, resulting in distribution coverage of 1.3x for the quarter. The leverage ratio was 3.7x at the end of the quarter.

"MPLX delivered on its commitment to return capital, increasing the distribution 12.5% for the second consecutive year, reflecting conviction in our growth outlook," said Maryann Mannen, MPLX president and chief executive officer. "Strengthening the durability of mid-single digit adjusted EBITDA growth, we are investing in our key growth regions of the Permian and Marcellus basins, and executing on strategic portfolio optimization."

Financial Highlights (unaudited)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,545

$ 1,037

$ 3,719

$ 3,218 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,766



1,714



5,213



5,002 Net cash provided by operating activities

1,431



1,415



4,413



4,271 Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(a)

1,468



1,446



4,374



4,220 Distribution per common unit(b) $ 1.0765

$ 0.9565

$ 2.9895

$ 2.6565 Distribution coverage(c)

1.3x



1.5x



1.4x



1.6x Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(d)

3.7x



3.4x



3.7x



3.4x Cash paid for common unit repurchases $ 100

$ 76

$ 300

$ 226





























(a) Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation in the tables that follow. (b) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (c) DCF attributable to LP unitholders divided by total LP distributions. (d) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Also referred to as leverage ratio. See reconciliation in the tables that follow.

Segment Results

Crude Oil and Products Logistics

Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $43 million compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by higher rates, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

%

Change Total MPLX





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)

5,922



5,951

— %



5,985



5,756

4 % Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,173



3,268

(3) %



3,151



3,132

1 % Average tariff rates ($ per barrel) $ 1.08

$ 1.01

7 %

$ 1.07

$ 1.00

7 % Segment adjusted EBITDA (in

millions) $ 1,137

$ 1,094

4 %

$ 3,372

$ 3,252

4 %

Natural Gas and NGL Services

Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $9 million compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by contributions from recently acquired assets and higher volumes, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

%

Change Total MPLX





























Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)

6,906



6,737

3 %



6,663



6,527

2 % Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)

10,075



9,775

3 %



9,866



9,572

3 % C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)

677



635

7 %



657



644

2 % Segment adjusted EBITDA (in

millions) $ 629

$ 620

1 %

$ 1,841

$ 1,750

5 %

Strategic Update

MPLX enhanced its Permian natural gas and NGL value chains through the acquisition of a sour gas treating business in the Delaware basin for $2.4 billion. The transaction closed on August 29, 2025.

MPLX is optimizing the competitive positioning of its portfolio through the announced divestiture of Rockies gathering and processing assets for $1.0 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In Natural Gas and NGL Services, MPLX is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates on Natural Gas and NGL Services projects include:

Newly Announced

Eiger Express Pipeline: In the third quarter, MPLX and its partners announced FID of the Eiger Express natural gas pipeline with the capacity to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) from the Permian basin to Katy, Texas, with connectivity to Agua Dulce via the Traverse pipeline. The Eiger Express pipeline is expected in service in mid-2028.

Ongoing

Secretariat: A 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) processing plant increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 Bcf/d; expected in service at the end of 2025.

A 200 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) processing plant increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 Bcf/d; expected in service at the end of 2025. Harmon Creek III: Consists of a 300 MMcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand barrel per day (mbpd) de-ethanizer, which will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 Bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 mbpd; expected in service in the second half of 2026.

Consists of a 300 MMcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand barrel per day (mbpd) de-ethanizer, which will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 Bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 mbpd; expected in service in the second half of 2026. Titan Complex (Northwind): The second sour gas treating plant is anticipated to be fully online in the second half of 2026, which will increase sour gas treating capacity in the Permian to over 400 MMcf/d from its acquired level of 150 MMcf/d.

The second sour gas treating plant is anticipated to be fully online in the second half of 2026, which will increase sour gas treating capacity in the Permian to over 400 MMcf/d from its acquired level of 150 MMcf/d. BANGL Pipeline: In July, MPLX acquired the remaining interest of BANGL, LLC. The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250 mbpd to 300 mbpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. The expansion is expected in service in the second half of 2026.

In July, MPLX acquired the remaining interest of BANGL, LLC. The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250 mbpd to 300 mbpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. The expansion is expected in service in the second half of 2026. Blackcomb and Rio Bravo Pipelines: These pipelines (up to 2.5 Bcf/d and 4.5 Bcf/d, respectively) are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast; expected in-service in the second half of 2026.

These pipelines (up to 2.5 Bcf/d and 4.5 Bcf/d, respectively) are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast; expected in-service in the second half of 2026. Traverse Pipeline: A bi-directional 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to transport natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets, and is expected in service in 2027.

A bi-directional 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to transport natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets, and is expected in service in 2027. Gulf Coast Fractionators: Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities near Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC will purchase the offtake from the fractionators and intends to market it globally.

Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities near Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE: MPC) Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC will purchase the offtake from the fractionators and intends to market it globally. LPG Export Terminal: Constructing a 400 mbpd LPG export terminal in an advantaged location for global market access, and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028; a strategic partnership with ONEOK.

In Crude Oil and Products Logistics, MPLX is expanding its crude gathering pipelines in the Permian and Bakken basins, and investing in projects targeted at the expansion or de-bottlenecking of assets.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2025, MPLX had $1.8 billion in cash, $2.0 billion available on its bank revolving credit facility, and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with MPC. MPLX's leverage ratio was 3.7x, while the stability of cash flows supports leverage in the range of 4.0x.

On August 11, 2025, MPLX issued $4.5 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering.

The partnership repurchased $100 million of common units held by the public in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, MPLX had approximately $1.2 billion remaining available under its unit repurchase authorizations.

Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per unit data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenue $ 1,444

$ 1,325

$ 4,202

$ 3,795 Operating revenue - related parties

1,461



1,451



4,378



4,269 Income from equity method investments

186



149



542



631 Gain on equity method investments

484



—



484



20 Other income

44



47



140



155 Total revenues and other income

3,619



2,972



9,746



8,870 Costs and expenses:





















Operating expenses (including purchased product costs)

910



829



2,598



2,368 Operating expenses - related parties

400



407



1,246



1,176 Depreciation and amortization

346



322



996



959 General and administrative expenses

126



107



345



323 Other taxes

36



32



101



99 Total costs and expenses

1,818



1,697



5,286



4,925 Income from operations

1,801



1,275



4,460



3,945 Net interest and other financial costs

243



226



706



692 Income before income taxes

1,558



1,049



3,754



3,253 Provision for income taxes

3



2



5



5 Net income

1,555



1,047



3,749



3,248 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

10



10



30



30 Net income attributable to MPLX LP

1,545



1,037



3,719



3,218 Less: Series A preferred unitholders interest in net income

—



6



—



21 Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to

MPLX LP $ 1,545

$ 1,031

$ 3,719

$ 3,197























Per Unit Data





















Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner

unit:





















Common – basic $ 1.52

$ 1.01

$ 3.65

$ 3.14 Common – diluted $ 1.52

$ 1.01

$ 3.65

$ 3.14 Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:





















Common units – basic

1,019



1,020



1,020



1,016 Common units – diluted

1,019



1,020



1,020



1,016

















































Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except ratio data)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Common unit distributions declared by MPLX LP





















Common units (LP) – public $ 397

$ 355

$ 1,110

$ 986 Common units – MPC

698



619



1,936



1,720 Total LP distribution declared

1,095



974



3,046



2,706























Preferred unit distributions (a)





















Series A preferred unit distributions

—



6



—



21 Total preferred unit distributions

—



6



—



21























Other Financial Data





















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(b)

1,766



1,714



5,213



5,002 DCF attributable to LP unitholders(b) $ 1,468

$ 1,440

$ 4,374

$ 4,199 Distribution coverage(c)

1.3x



1.5x



1.4x



1.6x























Cash Flow Data





















Net cash flow provided by (used in):





















Operating activities $ 1,431

$ 1,415

$ 4,413

$ 4,271 Investing activities

(3,731)



(536)



(4,934)



(1,646) Financing activities $ 2,679

$ (954)

$ 767

$ (1,247)





























(a) Series A preferred unitholders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units. (b) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below. (c) DCF attributable to LP unitholders divided by total LP distributions.













Financial Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data)

September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,765

$ 1,519 Total assets

43,227



37,511 Total debt(a)

25,646



20,948 Redeemable preferred units

—



203 Total equity $ 14,524

$ 13,807 Consolidated debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(b)

3.7x



3.1x











Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

647



647 Public common units

370



370

















(a) There were no borrowings on the loan agreement with MPC as of September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024. Presented net of unamortized debt issuance costs, unamortized discount/premium and includes long-term debt due within one year. (b) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM adjusted EBITDA. Face value total debt was $26,007 million as of September 30, 2025, and $21,206 million as of December 31, 2024.

































Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

%

Change Crude Oil and Products Logistics





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)





























Crude oil pipelines

3,867



3,895

(1) %



3,929



3,769

4 % Product pipelines

2,055



2,056

0 %



2,056



1,987

3 % Total pipelines

5,922



5,951

0 %



5,985



5,756

4 %































Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)





























Crude oil pipelines $ 1.08

$ 1.01

7 %

$ 1.06

$ 1.01

5 % Product pipelines

1.09



1.01

8 %



1.08



0.99

9 % Total pipelines $ 1.08

$ 1.01

7 %

$ 1.07

$ 1.00

7 %































Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,173



3,268

(3) %



3,151



3,132

1 %































Barges at period-end

320



311

3 %



320



311

3 % Towboats at period-end

29



28

4 %



29



28

4 %

































































Natural Gas and NGL Services

Operating Statistics (unaudited) -

Consolidated (a)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

%

Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,517



1,527

(1) %



1,501



1,515

(1) % Utica Operations

—



354

(100) %



88



239

(63) % Southwest Operations

1,882



1,813

4 %



1,801



1,668

8 % Bakken Operations

157



181

(13) %



165



183

(10) % Rockies Operations

529



542

(2) %



539



563

(4) % Total gathering throughput

4,085



4,417

(8) %



4,094



4,168

(2) %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

4,466



4,393

2 %



4,368



4,360

— % Utica Operations(b)

—



—

— %



—



—

— % Southwest Operations

1,983



1,977

— %



1,895



1,786

6 % Southern Appalachia Operations

168



215

(22) %



187



218

(14) % Bakken Operations

157



179

(12) %



164



182

(10) % Rockies Operations

604



597

1 %



599



622

(4) % Total natural gas processed

7,378



7,361

— %



7,213



7,168

1 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

580



550

5 %



564



558

1 % Utica Operations(b)

—



—

— %



—



—

— % Southern Appalachia Operations

11



12

(8) %



10



12

(17) % Bakken Operations

14



20

(30) %



14



20

(30) % Rockies Operations

5



5

— %



5



5

— % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

610



587

4 %



593



595

— %





































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. (b) The Utica region processing and fractionation operations only include partnership-operated equity method investments and thus do not have any operating statistics from a consolidated perspective. See table below for details on Utica.

































Natural Gas and NGL Services

Operating Statistics (unaudited) -

Operated(a)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025



2024

%

Change



2025



2024

%

Change Gathering throughput (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,517



1,527

(1) %



1,501



1,515

(1) % Utica Operations

2,754



2,616

5 %



2,587



2,522

3 % Southwest Operations

1,882



1,813

4 %



1,801



1,668

8 % Bakken Operations

157



181

(13) %



165



183

(10) % Rockies Operations

596



600

(1) %



609



639

(5) % Total gathering throughput

6,906



6,737

3 %



6,663



6,527

2 %































Natural gas processed (MMcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

6,180



6,013

3 %



6,059



5,963

2 % Utica Operations

983



794

24 %



962



801

20 % Southwest Operations

1,983



1,977

— %



1,895



1,786

6 % Southern Appalachia Operations

168



215

(22) %



187



218

(14) % Bakken Operations

157



179

(12) %



164



182

(10) % Rockies Operations

604



597

1 %



599



622

(4) % Total natural gas processed

10,075



9,775

3 %



9,866



9,572

3 %































C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

580



550

5 %



564



558

1 % Utica Operations

67



48

40 %



64



49

31 % Southern Appalachia Operations

11



12

(8) %



10



12

(17) % Bakken Operations

14



20

(30) %



14



20

(30) % Rockies Operations

5



5

— %



5



5

— % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

677



635

7 %



657



644

2 %





































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net

Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment adjusted EBITDA

attributable to MPLX LP $ 1,137

$ 1,094

$ 3,372

$ 3,252 Natural Gas and NGL Services segment adjusted EBITDA

attributable to MPLX LP

629



620



1,841



1,750 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,766



1,714



5,213



5,002 Depreciation and amortization

(346)



(322)



(996)



(959) Net interest and other financial costs

(243)



(226)



(706)



(692) Income from equity method investments

186



149



542



631 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

(251)



(253)



(707)



(671) Gain on equity method investments

484



—



484



— Transaction-related costs(a)

(21)



—



(21)



— Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



11



33



33 Other(b)

(31)



(26)



(93)



(96) Net income $ 1,555

$ 1,047

$ 3,749

$ 3,248





























(a) Transaction-related costs include costs associated with acquisition and divestiture-related activities. (b) Includes unrealized derivative gain/(loss), equity-based compensation, provision for income taxes and other miscellaneous items.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Income

from Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Crude Oil and Products Logistics





















Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 1,137

$ 1,094



3,372



3,252 Depreciation and amortization

(139)



(132)



(407)



(393) Income from equity method investments

71



70



186



213 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

(84)



(87)



(233)



(250) Other

(17)



(12)



(51)



(40)























Natural Gas and NGL Services





















Segment adjusted EBITDA

629



620



1,841



1,750 Depreciation and amortization

(207)



(190)



(589)



(566) Income from equity method investments

115



79



356



418 Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

(167)



(166)



(474)



(421) Gain on equity method investments

484



—



484



— Transaction-related costs(a)

(21)



—



(21)



— Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

11



11



33



33 Other

(11)



(12)



(37)



(51)























Income from operations $ 1,801

$ 1,275

$ 4,460

$ 3,945





























(a) Transaction-related costs include costs associated with acquisition and divestiture-related activities.













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX

LP and DCF Attributable to LP Unitholders from Net

Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net income $ 1,555

$ 1,047

$ 3,749

$ 3,248 Provision for income taxes

3



2



5



5 Net interest and other financial costs

243



226



706



692 Income from operations

1,801



1,275



4,460



3,945 Depreciation and amortization

346



322



996



959 Income from equity method investments

(186)



(149)



(542)



(631) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

251



253



707



671 Gain on equity method investments

(484)



—



(484)



— Transaction-related costs(a)

21



—



21



— Other

28



24



88



91 Adjusted EBITDA

1,777



1,725



5,246



5,035 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(33)



(33) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,766



1,714



5,213



5,002 Deferred revenue impacts

(6)



(15)



(34)



6 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

21



7



48



20 Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(b)

(236)



(212)



(680)



(651) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(70)



(40)



(150)



(120) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures

paid out

(4)



(4)



(12)



(11) Other

(3)



(4)



(11)



(26) DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,468



1,446



4,374



4,220 Preferred unit distributions(c)

—



(6)



—



(21) DCF attributable to LP unitholders $ 1,468

$ 1,440

$ 4,374

$ 4,199





























(a) Transaction-related costs include costs associated with acquisition and divestiture-related activities. (b) Represents net interest and other financial costs, excluding gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (c) Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units.













Reconciliation of Net Income to Last Twelve Month (LTM)

adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Last Twelve Months

September 30,



December 31, (In millions)

2025



2024



2024 LTM Net income $ 4,858

$ 4,392

$ 4,357 Provision for income taxes

10



14



10 Net interest and other financial costs

935



914



921 LTM income from operations

5,803



5,320



5,288 Depreciation and amortization

1,320



1,265



1,283 Income from equity method investments

(713)



(793)



(802) Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

964



894



928 Gain on equity method investments

(484)



(92)



— Transaction-related costs(a)

21



—



— Garyville incident response costs

—



(47)



— Other

108



122



111 LTM Adjusted EBITDA

7,019



6,669



6,808 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(44)



(44)



(44) LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

6,975



6,625



6,764 Consolidated total debt(b) $ 26,007

$ 22,356

$ 21,206 Consolidated total debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA(c)

3.7x



3.4x



3.1x























(a) Transaction-related costs include costs associated with acquisition and divestiture-related activities. (b) Consolidated total debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount/premium. Consolidated total debt includes long-term debt due within one year and outstanding borrowings, if any, under the loan agreement with MPC. (c) Also referred to as our leverage ratio.



















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX

LP and DCF Attributable to LP Unitholders from Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,431

$ 1,415

$ 4,413

$ 4,271 Changes in working capital items

40



40



(43)



(55) All other, net

—



(3)



(4)



(13) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



—



3



— Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(a)

236



212



680



651 Other adjustments related to equity method investments

15



34



76



75 Transaction-related costs(b)

21



—



21



— Other

34



27



100



106 Adjusted EBITDA

1,777



1,725



5,246



5,035 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(33)



(33) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,766



1,714



5,213



5,002 Deferred revenue impacts

(6)



(15)



(34)



6 Sales-type lease payments, net of income

21



7



48



20 Adjusted net interest and other financial costs(a)

(236)



(212)



(680)



(651) Maintenance capital expenditures, net of reimbursements

(70)



(40)



(150)



(120) Equity method investment maintenance capital expenditures

paid out

(4)



(4)



(12)



(11) Other

(3)



(4)



(11)



(26) DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,468



1,446



4,374



4,220 Preferred unit distributions(c)

—



(6)



—



(21) DCF attributable to LP unitholders $ 1,468

$ 1,440

$ 4,374

$ 4,199





























(a) Represents net interest and other financial costs, excluding gain/loss on extinguishment of debt and amortization of deferred financing costs. (b) Transaction-related costs include costs associated with acquisition and divestiture-related activities. (c) Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units are not available to common unitholders. On February 11, 2025, the remaining outstanding Series A preferred units were converted to common units.

























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free

Cash Flow after Distributions (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Net cash provided by operating activities(a) $ 1,431

$ 1,415

$ 4,413

$ 4,271 Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by operating

activities to adjusted free cash flow





















Net cash used in investing activities(b)

(3,731)



(536)



(4,934)



(1,646) Contributions from MPC

6



8



20



26 Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(11)



(11)



(33)



(33) Adjusted free cash flow

(2,305)



876



(534)



2,618 Distributions paid to common and preferred unitholders

(975)



(873)



(2,929)



(2,623) Adjusted free cash flow after distributions $ (3,280)

$ 3

$ (3,463)

$ (5)





























(a) The three months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 include working capital builds of $40 million and $40 million, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 include working capital draws of $43 million and $55 million, respectively. (b) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 include $703 million for the BANGL Acquisition, $2.4 billion for the Northwind Midstream Acquisition, a $49 million capital contribution to WPC Parent, LLC to purchase Enbridge's special membership interest in the Rio Bravo Pipeline project, and a $13 million payment related to an earnout associated with MXP Parent, LLC. The nine months ended September 30, 2025 also includes the Whiptail Midstream acquisition for $237 million and $151 million related to the acquisition of additional interest in the joint venture that owns and operates Matterhorn Express Pipeline. The three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include $210 million and $18 million related to the acquisition of additional interests in BANGL and Wink to Webster Pipeline, LLC, respectively. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 also includes the Utica Midstream Acquisition for $625 million, a $134 million cash distribution received in connection with the Whistler joint venture transaction, and a contribution of $92 million to Dakota Access to fund our share of a debt repayment by the joint venture.

























Capital Expenditures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2025



2024



2025



2024 Capital Expenditures:





















Growth capital expenditures $ 513

$ 248

$ 1,019

$ 569 Growth capital reimbursements

(36)



(14)



(100)



(64) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(a)

240



32



562



186 Return of capital(b)

(62)



(4)



(101)



(4) Capitalized interest

(10)



(4)



(22)



(12) Total growth capital expenditures(c)

645



258



1,358



675 Maintenance capital expenditures

81



53



184



151 Maintenance capital reimbursements

(11)



(13)



(34)



(31) Capitalized interest

(1)



(1)



(3)



(2) Total maintenance capital expenditures

69



39



147



118























Total growth and maintenance capital expenditures

714



297



1,505



793 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(a)

(240)



(32)



(562)



(186) Return of capital(b)

62



4



101



4 Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements(d)

47



27



134



95 (Increase)/Decrease in capital accruals

(90)



(21)



(131)



28 Capitalized interest

11



5



25



14 Other

22



—



22



— Additions to property, plant and equipment $ 526

$ 280

$ 1,094

$ 748





























(a) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates and additions to property, plant and equipment, net are shown as separate lines within investing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Investments in unconsolidated affiliates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 exclude a $49 million capital contribution to WPC Parent, LLC to purchase Enbridge's special membership interest in the Rio Bravo Pipeline project and a $13 million payment related to earnout associated with MXP Parent, LLC. Investments in unconsolidated affiliates for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes $151 million related to the acquisition of additional interest in the joint venture that owns and operates the Matterhorn Express Pipeline. Investments in unconsolidated affiliates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 exclude $210 million and $18 million related to the acquisition of additional interests in BANGL and Wink to Webster Pipeline LLC, respectively. (b) Return of capital for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 excludes special distributions of $21 million and $42 million, respectively, received in exchange for the contribution of assets to a joint venture. Return of capital for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 excludes a $134 million cash distribution received in connection with the Whistler joint venture transaction. (c) Total growth capital expenditures for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 exclude acquisitions of $3,467 million and $622 million, net of cash acquired, respectively. Total growth capital expenditures for the three months ended September 30, 2025 exclude acquisitions of $3,079 million. (d) Growth capital reimbursements are generally included in changes in deferred revenue within operating activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Maintenance capital reimbursements are included in the Contributions from MPC line within financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

