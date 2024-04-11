MPM BioImpact Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., Distinguished Expert in Clinical Development, as Entrepreneur Partner

BOSTON, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM BioImpact, a biotechnology investment firm creating and investing in innovative companies seeking to deliver transformative therapies to patients, today announced that Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., will join the Company as Entrepreneur Partner. In addition, Dr. Neumann will join MPM BioImpact portfolio company Orna Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer.

"Frank is an innovator and distinguished leader with a demonstrated history of success in CAR-based cell therapy and clinical advancement," said Ansbert Gadicke, M.D., Managing Partner of MPM BioImpact. "His extensive experience advancing novel cell therapies and modalities will be valuable as we continue to broaden our investment initiatives and partnerships, building companies to transform patient outcomes."

MPM BioImpact Entrepreneur Partners are investor-operators who provide deep domain expertise in research and development, clinical strategy, intellectual property and commercialization, working with the firm's diverse team of scientists and investment professionals to develop therapies for diseases with high unmet needs. Dr. Neumann's deep clinical experience will serve to support MPM BioImpact's investment process and the advancement of its underlying portfolio companies.

"I'm thrilled to join the MPM BioImpact ecosystem and contribute to its patient-focused mission," said Dr. Neumann. "The firm's scientific rigor and expertise in creating companies from the ground up has catalyzed the development of life-saving drugs. This is a very exciting opportunity to help pioneer novel, impactful therapies for patients in need."

Dr. Neumann currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Development at Kite, a Gilead Company, and previously held positions as Chief Medical Officer at Verastem, Inc. (also known as Verastem Oncology) and as Vice President, Head of Oncology Clinical Research at bluebird bio. In addition, Dr. Neumann served as clinical development head for all of Takeda Pharmaceuticals cell therapy approaches globally, and held various leadership roles of increasing prominence, including global clinical lead and medical team lead for two distinct cancer therapies. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the oncology medical teams at AstraZeneca and Sanofi-Aventis.

In addition to his extensive industry experience, Dr. Neumann is board certified in Hematology/Oncology, Internal Medicine and Palliative Care Medicine. He was a research scholar at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and is currently an assistant professor at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf, Germany. He earned his M.D. from the Heinrich Heine University and his Ph.D. from the Rheinische-Friedrich-Wilhelm University in Bonn, Germany.

