MPMS Market to Record a CAGR of 9.65% by 2025|Technavio

The medical practice management software (MPMS) market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on segmentation by end-user, the hospitals segment is the leading segment in the market

Based on segmentation by end-user, the hospitals segment is the leading segment in the market

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The estimated year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 8.65%.

The estimated year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 8.65%.

The US, the UK, and Japan are the key countries of the market.

The medical practice management software (MPMS) market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this medical practice management software (MPMS) market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Cerner Corp., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, and McKesson Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Laboratories



Physicians



Pharmacists

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market, along with competitive intelligence and growth opportunities. According to our research, North America will account for 37% of the growth of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market during the forecast period. The region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to vendors in the market owing to its significant growth rate. The US is the key country in this market. The increased efficiency and productivity offered by MPMS will facilitate the growth of the medical practice management software market (MPMS) in North America during the forecast period.

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing need for maximizing chair-time utilization, increased efficiency and productivity offered by MPMS, and compliance with healthcare industry regulations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as the threat from open-source MPMS are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical practice management software (MPMS) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical practice management software (MPMS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical practice management software (MPMS) market vendors

Medical Practice Management Software (MPMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Japan, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvancedMD Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., athenahealth Inc., CareCloud Inc., Cerner Corp., Computer Programs and Systems Inc., Epic Systems Corp., General Electric Co., Greenway Health LLC, and McKesson Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

