MPN Research Foundation Has Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASH 2025 on Research about Treating and Living with Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MPN Research Foundation, a respected and influential member of the myeloproliferative neoplasms landscape, has two abstracts accepted for presentation at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition from December 6-9, in Orlando, Florida.

"As a patient-centered research organization focused on understanding the causes of myeloproliferative neoplasms, our primary goal is to promote original research in pursuit of new treatments — and ultimately a cure — for MPNs," says Kapila Viges, chief executive officer of the MPN Research Foundation. "Our two presentations at ASH 2025 support that goal, including valuable insights from patients living with MPNs and their caregivers in our oral presentation, and perspectives from patients and clinicians on the diagnosis and management of polycythemia vera in the poster session."

Oral presentation – Embargoed until 4 p.m. EST on Monday, December 8

Global assessment of patient and caregiver unmet needs in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs): Findings from the 2024 international assessment (Oral presentation #966) will be presented on Monday, December 8, 4:00-4:15 p.m. EST, OCCC-Room W414CD, presented by Sara Douglas, MSN, RN, OCN, Director, Patient Engagement, MPN Research Foundation.

Despite therapeutic advances, patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms continue to face significant unmet needs, particularly in clinical trial awareness, symptom monitoring, and alignment of care with personal treatment goals. The 2024 Patient and Caregiver Unmet Needs Assessment gathered information directly from the MPN community to identify key gaps in patient education, symptom management, access to specialized care, and awareness of clinical trials. The MPN Research Foundation conducted the research.

Poster presentation – Embargoed until 5:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, December 6

Patient and clinician perspectives on the diagnosis and management of polycythemia vera: Results from concurrent surveys (Poster presentation #2653) will be presented Saturday, December 6, 5:30 - 07:30 p.m. EST, OCCC-West Halls B3-B4, presented by Makaela Premont, PharmD.

Polycythemia vera (PV) is a chronic, JAK2-mutated myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) marked by erythrocytosis, increased thrombotic risk, and significant symptom and psychological burden. To better understand these gaps and promote patient-centered care, Haymarket Medical Education (HME) and the MPN Research Foundation conducted parallel surveys capturing patient and clinician perspectives on PV care, treatment goals, and clinical decision-making.

All abstracts accepted for presentation at ASH 2025 are available on the conference website.

About MPN Research Foundation

MPN Research Foundation is dedicated to funding and advancing original research in pursuit of new treatments — and eventually a cure — for essential thrombocythemia (ET), polycythemia vera (PV), and myelofibrosis (MF), blood cancers that are known collectively as myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). Founded in 1999, MPN Research Foundation was the first organization in the MPN space and is the primary global organization focused on advancing research. The mission of MPNRF is to stimulate original research in pursuit of new treatments — and eventually a cure — for myeloproliferative neoplasms, including the blood cancers polycythemia vera, essential thrombocythemia, and myelofibrosis. Visit https://mpnresearchfoundation.org/ for more information.

