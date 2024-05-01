MPOWER Financing partners with Catalyst GEM to help international students secure an F-1 student visa

The strategic partnership aims to ensure that promising students from around the world have the greatest possible chance of securing an F-1 student visa

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of no-cosigner loans to promising international students, has announced a partnership with Catalyst GEM, a firm that facilitates the educational journeys of international students and supports U.S.-based institutions. This strategic alliance aims to assist high-achieving students globally in navigating the U.S. visa application process and securing their F-1 student visas.

"Our partnership with Catalyst GEM is just one more example of how MPOWER provides customers with benefits beyond funding," said Lisa Kaplan, head of Product and Digital Platforms at MPOWER Financing. "Catalyst GEM's world-class expertise helps our customers prepare for their visa interviews, which is a key step in realizing their dream to study abroad. This collaboration will help thousands of aspiring international students from around the world navigate the complex visa process with confidence."

Catalyst GEM provides cutting-edge technology and dedicated support, enabling institutions to streamline admissions and enhance student enrollment experiences. The organization also supports colleges and institutions with innovative software solutions to revolutionize the international admissions process.

"Our partnership with MPOWER Financing perfectly aligns with our mission," said John Evans, founder and CEO of Catalyst GEM. "MPOWER provides international students the opportunity to participate in and succeed in the wonderful American higher education system. However, many international students still fail to secure an F-1 student visa. Our comprehensive F-1 Visa Preparation Course helps ensure they are fully prepared for the visa process and can navigate it confidently. International students have as little as 90 seconds to convince a visa officer of their legitimacy, but most simply don't know what to expect. Our course directly addresses this problem by providing them with the required knowledge, counseling and resources."

About MPOWER Financing

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, MPOWER Financing is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team primarily consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for their professional careers after graduation.

MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and has been named a Great Place To Work , one of the best fintechs to work for and the best tech workplace for diversity . The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

About Catalyst GEM

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Catalyst GEM provides software and services to help U.S. institutions

optimize and scale international enrollment. Their solutions provide institutions with a competitive advantage by building the right market channels, optimizing the admissions process and helping prepare applicants for the student visa process. Our team has decades of experience and expertise in the international education sector, which we leverage to help our clients develop and execute winning international plans.

