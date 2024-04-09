MPOWER Financing Partners With F1 Hire to Support the Career Advancement of International Students

Partnership aims to create employment pathways for talented students from around the world

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leading provider of non-cosigner loans to promising international students, has announced a partnership with F-1 Hire, a data-driven staffing and career management company that helps U.S. employers find qualified global candidates. By leveraging the strengths of both organizations, the alliance will strive to create pathways to success for talents from around the world.

International students face financial and legal barriers compared to their domestic classmates, and navigating the U.S. job market after graduation offers additional challenges. According to the International Talent Friendliness Index (ITFI) maintained by F1 Hire, less than 1.6% of job openings in the U.S. job market are friendly to international talents and 12% of companies explicitly reject any sponsorship.

"This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to, and investment, in our students" Post this

MPOWER works with more than 400+ top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide no-cosigner financing to students from 200+ countries. Its proprietary algorithm assesses the potential of each applicant to ensure equity in education loans regardless of income, family background, or gender, providing international students with better access to education.

F1 Hire specializes in sourcing and retaining international talent in the U.S. for small to midsize employers, including facilitating onboard compliance and sponsorship. The organization also supports colleges and institutions to effectively promote career readiness through data. MPOWER supports its students to attain career readiness through its Path2Success program , which will be enhanced by F1 Hire's support to help these students seek gainful employment in their desired field after graduation.

"Our partnership with F1 Hire is a landmark initiative aimed at dismantling the barriers international students face in the global job market," said Lisa Kaplan, Head of Product and Digital Platforms at MPOWER Financing. "This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to, and investment, in our students, providing them with a robust support system that caters to their academic, professional, and financial needs."

"We're delighted to be working with MPOWER and to support their mission of helping international students study in the U.S. and Canada," said Andrew Chen. CEO and Co-Founder of F1 Hire. "Together, we'll create new opportunities for talented students from around the world to realize their dreams and potential."

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing , headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team primarily consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for their professional careers after graduation.

MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and Great Place To Work , one of the best fintechs to work for , and the best tech workplace for diversity . The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

About F1 Hire

F1 Hire, LLC, a WholeRen Group company, is a data-driven staffing and career management company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. F1 Hire has a must-have tool for international talents to find CPT/OPT/H1B internships and jobs. F1 Hire supports international talents's career advancement in the global market. We effectively help small to mid-size U.S. employers find the best-fitting and qualified candidates from the international student talent pool.

SOURCE MPOWER Financing