MPOWER Financing Ranked Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and the leader in international student financing, is proud to announce its recognition on the prestigious 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list. MPOWER ranked No. 275 among the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ program honors innovation, entrepreneurship, and rapid growth. Companies on the list are ranked by revenue growth percentage from 2019 to 2023, showcasing their outstanding achievements in fostering technological advancements and business impact.

"This recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ is a testament to our unwavering mission to eMPOWER the dreams of students from around the world," said Sasha Ramani, head of corporate strategy at MPOWER Financing, as he accepted the award at the ceremony in Washington, DC. "Since inception, our team has had the honor of fueling the educational dreams of nearly 20,000 students from 180+ countries. Our growth reflects the trust of our students, the commitment of our team, and the transformative role education plays in building a brighter future."

MPOWER Financing is dedicated to making education accessible and affordable for students from around the world. Its no-cosigner, fixed-rate loans and scholarships have enabled thousands of students to attend top universities and achieve their educational aspirations.

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing , headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with employees worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as future earning potential to serve promising international students. MPOWER works with top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from around the world. The MPOWER team consists of former international students and provides students with career guidance and immigration support to prepare them for their professional careers after graduation.

MPOWER is a Certified B-Corp and Great Place To Work , one of the best fintechs to work for and the best tech workplace for diversity . The company is hiring for various positions worldwide.

