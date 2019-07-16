MPOWER Financing rated Top international student lender by Nerdwallet and U.S. News

Nerdwallet, a comparison website for personal finance products, awarded MPOWER a 5-star rating for its student loans, indicating that its products are "among the very best for consumer-friendly features." Nerdwallet also commended MPOWER for offering loans that are "ideal for international and DACA students without a co-signer or U.S. credit history." MPOWER's loans are available to students from around the world for both graduate and undergraduate degrees at more than 350 top universities in the U.S.and Canada.

U.S. News & World Report recognized MPOWER Financing as the "best lender for international students." This determination was made on the basis of MPOWER's product offerings, cost, customer servicing ratings, eligibility, and other features. U.S. News also detailed that MPOWER's underwriting process considers a student's academic success and career path - a process that is enabled by MPOWER's use of big data analytics and artificial intelligence.

"I was having a tough time obtaining education loans from India without collateral," wrote Kaushik Krishnan, one of MPOWER's early students. "MPOWER was truly life changing for me. I've since graduated from my Masters program, found a job, and paid off my loan."

"MPOWER allowed me to achieve my dream," said Sol Bee, a South Korean student. "I was admitted to Berkeley in Fall 2016, but I couldn't afford it at the time. MPOWER empowered me to be who I wanted to be by allowing me to take control of my finances and my life."

"We're honored by the industry recognition we've received, and the hundreds of heartfelt stories we get from students whom we have the privilege to serve," says Manu Smadja, Co-founder and CEO of MPOWER. "We're working hard to further improve our customer experience and to remain the best international student lending product on the market."

MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with offices in Bengaluru, New York City, and Toronto, is a mission-driven fintech company and provider of global educational loans. It is the only student lender in the world that leverages both overseas and domestic credit data, as well as future earning potential, to serve high-promise international and DACA students. MPOWER Financing works with over 350 top universities and colleges across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. Since 2014, it has received over $1B in loan application volume on its platform. MPOWER Financing helps students build their credit histories and provides them with personal finance education and career support to help prepare for life after school. The team is backed by Zephyr Management, Goal Structured Solutions, Gray Matters Capital, Lloyd Crescendo Advisors, 1776, Village Capital, Potentia, Breega, VARIV, DreamIt, Fresco, Chilango, Common Sense Fund, K Street, and University Ventures.

