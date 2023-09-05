MPOWER hires Amit Kothiyal as Chief Customer and Operations Officer

SaaS and FinTech veteran to expand and enhance MPOWER's world-class customer operations teams.

WASHINGTON and BENGALURU, India, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and leading provider of non-cosigned loans to promising students from around the world, announced today that it has hired Amit Kothiyal as Chief Customer and Operations Officer.

Kothiyal's hiring follows a period of remarkable expansion in the company's loan volume and reflects MPOWER's growing presence in India as it builds out its worldwide operations. Kothiyal will oversee MPOWER's end-to-end customer operations and streamline MPOWER's technology, processes, and procedures.

"Amit's decades of global experience working with cross-border teams across the U.S., India, and Europe, and his deep knowledge in scaling customer operations, made him a natural choice to support our rapid growth," said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-founder of MPOWER Financing. "His expertise across borders makes him indispensable as we expand to make socioeconomic mobility accessible to millions of students from around the world."

Kothiyal has over 25 years of leadership experience across fintech, SaaS, and business process outsourcing. Prior to MPOWER, Kothiyal was President and COO of a B2B SaaS platform for Digital Marketers. He also served as CEO of ISGN, a BPO and Technology Products service provider to the U.S. residential mortgage market, and held positions at Infosys BPO Ltd and HSBC Bank. Kothiyal earned a bachelor's degree in technology from the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) and an M.B.A from Xavier School of Management (Jamshedpur).

"I'm delighted to be joining a fast-growing team where I'll be able to leverage my expertise to streamline the firm's technology, automation, and business processes," said Kothiyal. "Throughout my career I've led key product experience and credit decisioning initiatives for fintech and similar firms, and I'm excited to put my experience to work to support MPOWER's next phase as we continue to create a pathway to success for international students in the U.S. and Canada."

MPOWER's Bengaluru office, where Kothiyal is based, was inaugurated earlier this year to accommodate MPOWER's ambitious growth plans. The office is located in the Manyata Business Park, one of India's largest, and has seating capacity for up to 400 employees. The continued growth of MPOWER's Bengaluru office reflects the firm's philosophy of maximizing employee productivity and satisfaction through state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, benefits, and flexible policies, and its goal of hiring operational, technology, and financial talent in Bengaluru. India provides the largest share of MPOWER's student population, which made Bengaluru, the "Silicon Valley of India," a natural choice for the firm's expansion.

Kothiyal's hiring comes on the heels of MPOWER's hiring of a Chief Growth Officer to build on its continued exponential growth and raising of a $150 million revolving asset-backed warehouse facility with Goldman Sachs.

About MPOWER Financing
MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Bengaluru, India, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as the future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for life after school.

MPOWER is a Certified B Corp and Great Place To Work, one of the best fintechs to work for, and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for positions worldwide.

