MPOWERD® Launches Its Biggest, Brightest Light Yet With Luci® Solar Inflatable Base Light

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD has released its newest innovation — Luci Solar Inflatable Base Light — as an exclusive first-to-market offer with independent outdoor retailers nationwide and the brand's e-commerce site. The global rollout to retail partners is scheduled for July 2019.

With 300 lumens that create a diffused glow, a six-inch base, mobile charging capabilities and the ability to last up to 50 hours on a single charge, Luci Base Light has the capacity to illuminate an entire camp, backyard or community center for six nights in a row. The newest member of the Luci light family is powerful and reliable, yet lightweight, collapsible and waterproof.

President and CEO Seungah Jeong comments, "We are thrilled to bring our newest innovation to the market. Inspired by our outdoor community who have been asking for a light powerful enough to light up a whole base camp, we are also proud to bring this technology to our emerging markets where entire schools and community gathering places may now have access to both solar light as well as mobile charging capabilities."

The Luci Base Light features an inflatable body with a matte finish, four modes (low, medium, high and flashing), 31 warm white LEDs and two straps (one adjustable) for easy hanging. It includes a two-way USB cord for powering the light when sunlight isn't available and the light can charge a mobile device.

Founder and CBDO John Salzinger adds, "As the creators of the inflatable solar light, Base Light is at the center of our 'solar' system. We are proud to continue to deliver the most innovative functionality at the most affordable pricing in our patented, beautifully designed family of products."

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD, named a 2019 Top 100 Impact Company by Real Leaders magazine, is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of the business is deliberate. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder — because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com/.

