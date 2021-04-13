MPOWERD® New Luci® Solar Bike Light Set Now Available

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD's new Luci Solar Bike Light Set is now available. The Luci Solar Bike Light Set is a must-have for any biking enthusiast. Designed with the adventurous commuter in mind, this innovative bike light set is rugged and durable, yet refined and sleek. Ready for your daily commute or a spontaneous getaway, the Luci Solar Bike Light Set is built with proprietary technology that ensures your transportation is 100% clean, safe, and reliable. MPOWERD is proud to present this inventive, sustainable update on the classic bike light.

Luci Solar Bike Light Set includes a headlight and taillight, as well as two adjustable bands to securely mount both lights on your bike. Luci Solar Bike Light is rechargeable via solar panel and USB (two-way USB cord included). The headlight shines up to 100 lumens while the taillight shines up to 40 lumens, and both lights feature four modes: low, medium, high, and flashing. The head and tail lights connect together through a strong, easy-to-use, magnetic smart design system, that allows the taillight to charge off of the headlight's power. The bike light weighs 3.9 oz, is water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, and the two adjustable bands can fit 25.4 mm, 26 mm, and 31.8 mm bars.

To learn more, please visit MPOWERD.com . Now available for purchase for $64.95 and at outdoor and bicycle retailers near you soon. See the Luci Solar Bike Light in action!

"At MPOWERD, we are proud to continually push the boundaries of solar technology. Offering all the design and functionality of a durable, rechargeable bike light set, the solar component of our light helps the outdoor enthusiast have one other means of powering a sustainable adventure. — Seungah Jeong, CEO

MPOWERD has developed products with aggregated technologies, clean energy, and thoughtful design. Their products span from inflatable solar light models, solar string lights, Bluetooth® connected products, and most recently, a solar task light that has an adjustable arm to position the light based on the use case. With this new product line, MPOWERD aims to provide a clean, reliable, and easily portable light for urban and avid cyclists alike.

"With the ongoing climate crisis, and now a global pandemic, we launched this modular bike light set as so many have flocked to clean 2-wheel transportation to both positively impact the environment and now for both safety and health." — John Salzinger, Founder

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder—because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com/ .

