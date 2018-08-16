MPOWERD® to Release First-of-Its-Kind Luci® Solar String Lights

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERD releases its newest innovation — Luci Solar String Lights — as an exclusive first-to-market offer with specialty outdoor U.S. retailer REI this August followed by an expansion to other retail partners globally in November 2018.

Luci Solar String Lights are perfect for brightening a balcony, backyard, picnic table or campsite. Like all Luci products, String Lights convert solar energy into usable, beautiful light. The lights also boast 20 warm white, omni-directional LEDs in 10 light nodes and 100 lumens.

At 18 feet long (5.5 meters), the nylon-braided cord includes two uniquely designed clips to make them easy to hang in a variety of situations from off-grid adventures to camping, glamping, backyard BBQs and even indoor dinner parties. With one full charge by solar power or USB, the battery will last up to 20 hours. There are four modes - low, medium and high for the string lights and the light on the base unit.

"MPOWERD is proud to bring a groundbreaking new product to market. With the addition of solar power, Luci Solar String Lights allow anyone to create their own sustainable ambiance wherever they may be," said CEO Seungah Jeong. "With two USB ports, you can also easily connect to a grid or charge a cell phone."

Luci Solar String Lights are self-contained in a case that keeps them safely and neatly wound. The body of the case is durable and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating (limits damage from exposure to water and dust). The String Lights case can be closed with the entire string rolled inside for easy storage or when in use with the string fully or partially extended, customizing the length of the light as needed. To offer quick navigation lighting, there is a single LED focus/indicator light on the base of the container which illuminates before the entire string of lights turn on when powered.

As a Certified B Corporation, MPOWERD has deployed millions of Luci lights to more than 90 countries through the Give Luci Program. With the help of more than 500 NGO partners, over three million lives have been impacted in emerging markets. To date, the MPOWERD team has averted more than 400,000 U.S. tons of CO2 with the Luci light.

"By continuing to expand our product offerings to a broader base of consumers, we continue to build upon our scaled model," said CBDO and Co-founder John Salzinger. "Each purchase strengthens our ability to provide low-cost lights to people around the world who need clean, reliable light the most."

About MPOWERD: MPOWERD is on a mission to transform lives with thoughtfully designed, clean technology. From concept to creation, every detail of the business is deliberate. As a Benefit Corporation, MPOWERD sets strict standards, ensuring that its work enhances both society and the environment. The company's innovative products give people the power of self-reliance as well as moments of wonder — because everyone deserves to be empowered and inspired regardless of where or how they live. Learn more at https://mpowerd.com/.

