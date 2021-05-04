Mpowered Health Launches Zero Cost* CMS Interoperability 9115-F Compliance Platform for Payers and Providers

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mpowered Health, a consumer-driven healthcare technology company, unveiled the industry's first end-to-end enterprise CMS interoperability compliance platform for payers and providers. The company's platform enables payers and providers serving Medicare & Medicaid to quickly & efficiently comply with the CMS 9115-F Interoperability and Patient Access final rule.

The platform, which is future-ready to meet 9123-F and 9915-F compliance, also offers payers and providers the advantage of a platform-agnostic consumer app that helps people consolidate records from multiple organizations.

The company also enables healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively and achieve their organizational goals. Acknowledging that small payers and providers are more likely to face resource constraints to meet this important compliance need, the company is providing their CMS 9115-F compliance solution at zero cost to all payers and providers serving less than 5000 members/patients in their network. Larger payers and providers can also see significant ROI from this solution.

CMS envisions barrier-free data exchange across the healthcare value chain with the implementation of the interoperability mandates. Mpowered Health's HIPAA compliant platform ensures seamless and secure payer data connectivity and supports FHIR server and open API gateway based on HL7 FHIR v 4.0.1. It offers a secure and scalable platform to implement third-party application workflows and member workflows including authentications and consent.

"Our vision is to create a company whose solutions can have a positive game-changing impact on the society we live in," says Nandini Devi, Founder & CEO, Mpowered Health. "An elegant, cost effective solution for improving healthcare data transparency that helps both consumers and organizations is a first step in this direction." Prior to founding Mpowered Health, Nandini co-founded ZeOmega and helped scale it into one of the largest population health management solutions companies in the industry.

Nandini founded Mpowered Health in February 2019 as a bold move intended to give consumers a voice, the transparency, the choice, the access and the convenience they need to manage their own and their family's healthcare from birth to end-of-life. Consumers already use the Mpowered Health platform to consolidate health records from different sources.

With the launch of its enterprise platform for payers and providers, Mpowered Health aspires to bring the consumers and healthcare enterprises together on one platform and empower them to change healthcare for the better.

About Mpowered Health

Mpowered Health is a consumer-driven healthcare technology company committed to creating a better healthcare experience for consumers and enterprises. The California-based company empowers consumers to take charge of their healthcare. The company provides enterprise solutions in compliance, consumer acquisition & engagement to enable healthcare organizations to serve their consumers more effectively and achieve their organizational goals.

