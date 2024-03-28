MPOWERHealth Completes Acquisition of Assure Neuromonitoring's Operations in Key Strategic Markets

ADDISON, Texas, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MPOWERHealth, a pioneer in the field of intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM), announced the strategic acquisition of Assure Neuromonitoring's operations in pivotal markets, marking a significant step in expanding its best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) services. The targeted acquisition boosts MPOWERHealth's patient coverage to over 55,000 annually, solidifying its role as a leader in advancing surgical safety and patient outcomes.

Focused Acquisition for Enhanced Care Delivery

The acquisition of Assure Neuromonitoring operations in key markets is a deliberate strategy to amplify MPOWERHealth's presence in areas where its expertise can have the most impact. By incorporating these new operations, MPOWERHealth aims to:

Broaden Accessibility: Extend the availability of its highly specialized IONM services to more healthcare providers and patients, ensuring more individuals benefit from enhanced surgical care.



Extend the availability of its highly specialized IONM services to more healthcare providers and patients, ensuring more individuals benefit from enhanced surgical care. Increase Efficiency and Support: Drive greater operational efficiencies and provide enhanced support to healthcare professionals, leveraging MPOWERHealth's robust infrastructure and innovative solutions.



Drive greater operational efficiencies and provide enhanced support to healthcare professionals, leveraging MPOWERHealth's robust infrastructure and innovative solutions. Strengthen Patient Safety Initiatives: Utilize MPOWERHealth's skilled expertise to further enhance patient safety and care quality during surgical procedures.

A Commitment to Excellence

MPOWERHealth remains dedicated to its mission of advancing healthcare delivery through innovation and quality service. This strategic expansion is aligned with the company's goal of delivering comprehensive care that optimizes surgical outcomes and patient safety.

Scott LaRoque, CEO of MPOWERHealth, stated, "The integration of Assure Neuromonitoring operations in key strategic markets represents a significant milestone for MPOWERHealth. It not only expands our ability to serve more patients with our high-quality IONM services but also aligns with our continuous efforts to lead in surgical safety and patient care. We're excited about the opportunities this expansion opens up for enhancing healthcare outcomes."

About MPOWERHealth

Located in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth is at the forefront of improving healthcare through innovative solutions and services. Specializing in intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical first assist, MPOWERHealth's dedicated team collaborates with over 400 physicians and more than 300 healthcare facilities nationwide, positively impacting the lives of over 55,000 patients each year. The company's steadfast commitment to advancing healthcare safety, outcomes, and quality of care is evident in its continual pursuit of excellence and innovation. For more information about MPOWERHealth and its comprehensive services, visit www.mpowerhealth.com.

