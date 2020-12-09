MPOWERHealth Expands Executive Team With New Chief Technology Officer

Kelly has more than 20 years of experience working across healthcare companies, consulting firms and startups. For the last 15 years, Kelly's career has focused on helping providers transition from volume- to value-based care. He brings a breadth of practical experience ranging from compliance, sales, account management and project management along with extensive technical expertise in Premise, Cloud, software development and data implementation and security.

"One of the most valuable aspects we bring to independent physicians is addressing their fundamental problems and providing data-driven measurable results for our customers," said MPOWERHealth Chief Executive Officer and founder Scott LaRoque. "Patrick's expertise is crucial for our customers as we further strengthen our services with quality data."

Through his expertise in data, Kelly has held roles as a technology leader in several healthcare companies, including Stratifi Health, Catalyst Health Network, Loopback Analytics and Phytel (now IBM Watson Health). His passion for entrepreneurship has led him to positions in startup companies as well as participation in the North Texas Angel Network and the Health Wildcatters incubator.

Kelly holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a Master of Business Administration with a focus on management information systems from Texas A&M University.

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better healthcare through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, 40,000-plus patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visit www.mpoweringhealthcare.com.

