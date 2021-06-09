MPP Infusion Centers Utilize Eitan Medical's Flagship Sapphire™ Infusion Pumps to Administer COVID-19 Treatments

NETANYA, Israel, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eitan Medical, a global leader in advanced infusion therapy and drug delivery solutions across the care continuum, announced today that MPP Infusion Centers® (Multispeciality Physician Partners), a Joint Commission-accredited ambulatory infusion services provider, has broadened its use of Eitan Medical's flagship Sapphire infusion pump to administer COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to COVID-19 patients.

Monoclonal antibodies – laboratory-made proteins designed to mimic the antibodies generated naturally by the immune system to fend off viruses – have been shown to provide an effective therapeutic intervention in treating specific diseases. Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) of specific monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19.

As one of the first infusion centers in the country to successfully administer COVID-19 antibody therapies, MPP partnered with the State of Texas offering monoclonal antibody infusion treatments from January 2021 through April 2021. Beyond COVID-19 care, MPP uses Sapphire pumps for all biological treatments, as the Sapphire provides a single solution for multiple therapies with intuitive and easy point-of-care programming, allowing staff to efficiently oversee and treat multiple patients simultaneously.

"At MPP Infusion Centers, we stress the importance of continuing to provide our patients with exceptional, safe, and expert care during the pandemic," said Aaron Bangsund, Senior Director Market Development at MPP. "Sapphire provides high accuracy with built-in safety mechanisms; using a trusted device like Sapphire is critical in the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients."

"Eitan Medical is a patient-centric company, with the patient's care, comfort and safety always at the center of its technology; Sapphire is the natural fit for MPP Infusion Centers, which focus on compassionate care," said Roger Massengale, CCO Medication Delivery Solutions at Eitan Medical. "We appreciate MPP's confidence and trust in our products to support their COVID-19 patients, who need advanced levels of care and reassurance at this crucial time in their care journey."

Eitan Medical's flagship Sapphire infusion pump is the solution of choice for infusion centers—with a compact and lightweight design, low total cost of ownership, advanced fleet maintenance solutions and future-ready, software driven technology. The Sapphire's smart technology includes a full color touch screen for intuitive and fast operation, an easy to use on-screen alarm troubleshooter and built-in safety mechanisms aimed to enhance patient care.

About Eitan Medical

Eitan Medical is reimagining drug delivery, with reliable innovations that put patients at the center of care, making drug delivery easier and safer than ever before. Patient safety and care are only the starting point, as Eitan Medical goes beyond- delivering connected, intuitive drug delivery and infusion solutions that are designed to improve patient and clinician quality of life across the continuum of care, including hospital, ambulatory, and home care environments. For over a decade, Eitan Medical has provided safe, intuitive, and flexible solutions that meet evolving drug delivery needs. Eitan Medical's product lines include the Sapphire™ infusion platform*, providing connected infusion therapy systems in hospital and ambulatory settings; the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform**, the patient-centric on-body injector for delivery of biologic treatments; and Avoset™, connected infusion systems for the home care market***.

For more information, visit: https://eitanmedical.com.

*Q Core Medical Ltd is legal manufacturer of the Sapphire™ infusion pump.

**Sorrel Medical Ltd is legal manufacturer of the Sorrel™ wearable drug delivery platform (FDA investigational device).

***The Avoset™ devices are under development.

Eitan Medical, Sapphire, Avoset, and Sorrel are trademarks or registered trademarks of Eitan Medical.

Media Relations Contact:

Mordy Derovan

Finn Partners for Eitan Medical

+1 929 222 8012

[email protected]

About MPP Infusion Centers

MPP Infusion Centers® was founded over 10 years ago by Ellen Davis, a long-time infusion patient, who had very few treatment options when beginning therapy. MPP Infusion Centers®, currently provides industry-leading care in Florida, Colorado and Texas, with additional states in their development pipeline. For more information, visit https://www.mppinfusion.com.

SOURCE Eitan Medical

Related Links

https://eitanmedical.com

