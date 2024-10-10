MPP&E Capital selects Edgefolio to power hedge fund investor portal

The firm will leverage Edgefolio to launch its systematic quantitative strategy hedge fund.

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edgefolio Group ("Edgefolio") today announced that MPP&E Capital ("MPP&E"), a London-based hedge fund, is now live on Edgefolio's all-in-one investor relations platform for hedge funds. The firm will benefit from a dedicated hedge fund investor portal, with transparent performance reporting, comprehensive communication tools, CRM, and virtual data room - all within a single platform.

MPP&E Capital specialises in the development and implementation of systematic trading strategies and derives alpha from multiple asset classes, with an investment philosophy rooted in disciplined research and rigorous analysis. The team is led by professionals with experience in quantitative hedge funds, private equity, and academic research.

"We want to focus this unique team on driving alpha generation, but like many new hedge fund launches, we found ourselves grappling with a large number of vendors needed to get up and running, and wanted to ensure an institutional standard of operations from day one," said Marton Peter Price, Co-founder and Fund Manager of MPP&E Capital. "With Edgefolio, we have been able to tick many key boxes with a single solution, allowing us to communicate with investors in a modern, efficient, and transparent way to the highest standard for both us and our investors, with holistic engagement analytics. We are starting out with a robust investor relations operation which sets us up to succeed in scaling over the next 12+ months".

MPP&E is expected to launch with SMA allocations in Q4 2024 and for comingled fund investors in Q1 2025. Edgefolio is SaaS technology, and MPP&E was live in under a month.

"Edgefolio supports a wide range of hedge funds, from large established firms to those that are pre-launch and looking to support early-stage fundraising", said Rowen Pillay, CEO and Co-founder, Edgefolio. "MPP&E is now using the same technology used by some of the world's largest cap intro teams, even before they launch. From an operational perspective, this positions them to deliver an excellent investor experience from the outset, to raise and retain capital efficiently, and to scale rapidly as they achieve their goals".

MPP&E Capital is a multi-strategy systematic quantitative hedge fund based in London, UK, specialising in the development and implementation of proprietary trading strategies. They derive alpha from various asset classes with a focus on volatility strategies, US equities, US equity derivatives and quantitative macro. Their investment philosophy is rooted in disciplined research and rigorous analysis. MPP&E Capital offers investment management services of assets on behalf of institutional and high net worth professional investors.

Edgefolio delivers market leading SaaS technology for hedge funds, investment banks, prime brokerages, and third-party marketers.

Hedge funds use Edgefolio to digitise their fund marketing and investor relations through the investor portal, CRM, email campaigns, and data room with digital analytics and reporting.

Banks and third-party marketers use Edgefolio to digitise their capital introductions and fund marketing operations, providing investor access to a fund repository with digital introduction requests, as well as CRM, content distribution and email marketing.

