mPrest selected as DERMS Provider for Endeavour Energy

mPrest teams up with Endeavour Energy of NSW, Australia, to offer a dynamic grid topology aware DERMS, for the management of the first community microgrid of its kind in NSW.

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia, and TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mPrest, a leading developer and provider of dynamic grid aware Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) has been chosen by Endeavour Energy to provide an energy software solution for the Bawley Point and Kioloa community microgrid, the first of its kind in NSW.

The microgrid, which is on track to be operational by the end of the year, will deliver a stand-alone and renewable electricity supply, while reducing the number of power outages in the picturesque south coast villages.

The $8 million community microgrid includes contributions from the Australian and NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, Endeavour Energy along with local residents.

The microgrid is made up of a grid connected battery, and subsidised home solar and batteries, as well as water heating load control, generating a renewable and reliable electricity supply which will help to build resilience in the face of increasing adverse weather events.

Endeavour Energy's Future Grid Systems Manager, Albert Pors, said the microgrid would be critical in building resilience within the community.

"The microgrid leverages grid scale energy storage and customer Distributed Energy Resources, combined with mPrest's DERMS solution, to support the network during peak holiday periods and creating an island of power when the community is impacted by weather extremes. This is where future grid technology meets resilience," he said.

"What's unique about this project is that the microgrid has been co-designed with the community from the outset."

mPrest's Chief Executive Officer, Natan Barak, said Australia is a global leader in the Distributed Energy Resource (DER) market.

"Australia is leading the world Distributed Energy Resource (DER) market. This first of its kind microgrid for Endeavour Energy and NSW combines high penetration of DERs, grid storage, flexible load and Virtual Power Plants (VPPs). We are pleased to partner our DERMS technology with Endeavour Energy on this project" he said.

mPrest's Chief Commercial Officer, Ron Halpern, welcomed the opportunity to work with Endeavour Energy on the first community microgrid of its kind in NSW.

"The advanced Australian market, which is driven by prosumer and VPP market participation in energy and ancillary services trading, creates a joint opportunity for Endeavour Energy and mPrest to integrate Dynamic Operating Envelops (DOEs) analytics under mPrest's DERMS Orchestration Platform," he said.

"DOEs are power envelopes that the distribution utility can apply to grid imports and exports, thus enabling dynamic management of grid constraints with minimal impacts on customers. Integrating DOEs is yet another example of how the Australian market is trailblazing the global DERMS market."

About Endeavour Energy

Supplies safe, reliable and affordable power to over 2.7 million people living and working in Sydney's Greater West, the Blue Mountains, the Southern Highlands, Illawarra and the South Coast of NSW.

Greater West, the Blue Mountains, the Southern Highlands, Illawarra and the South Coast of NSW. Independently rated the most efficient DNSP in NSW with a reliability of 99.999%.

Customer base spans over 25,000 square kilometres and is made up of 430,000 power poles. and street light columns, 202 major substations and 32,600 distribution substations.

Connected by nearly 60,600 kilometres of underground and overhead cables.

Integrates with renewable energy sources including 250,000 residential solar connections, industrial solar and embedded large-scale batteries.

About mPrest: Empower Digital Transformation. Now.

Leveraging its unparalleled experience and expertise in real-time mission-critical command and control software, mPrest has developed the world-leading distributed asset orchestration and optimization software. mPrest's micro-services based, real-time orchestration and optimization platform brings the power of AI and IoT to the digital transformation of the energy and other industrial IOT markets. mPrest's applications suite, including Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS) and Asset Health Management (AHM) are deployed on premise or in the cloud in record time in the most forward-looking and efficient organizations worldwide, including some of the world's largest energy companies. mPrest's vendor-agnostic product suite interfaces with millions of sensors, devices, machines, assets, subsystems, IT and OT applications, creating a system of systems that provides end-to-end visibility and control over complex and distributed operations. Visit us at www.mprest.com.

