mPrest Selected as Finalist for 2018 SEPA Power Players Awards

"We are honored to be nominated alongside such innovative companies and recognized for doing our part to aid the utility industry in transitioning to clean, smart energy," said Natan Barak, CEO and Founder of mPrest. "As our cities become smarter and more advanced, the evolution of utilities is more crucial than ever. Our flexible 'system of systems' gives them the tools they need to manage all of their platforms, prevent power outages and shortages, and stay ahead of asset health- all in one place."

mPrest's Grid Modernization System of Systems software, offers essential applications such as DERMS, Asset Management, Security and Critical Event Management, based on a field-proven micro-services architecture. mPrest utilizes its experience from developing the renowned Iron Dome anti-missile defense system and offers unmatched real-time situational awareness and analytics. The applications are vendor-agnostic and enable utilities to control and communicate between all existing systems without the need to replace existing infrastructure. mPrest is futureproofing utilities and transforming the way energy is managed, distributed and analyzed, while advancing the utility sector toward an integrated clean and modern energy future as part of its digital transformation.

SEPA, a nonprofit organization and community to over 1,000 members, is working to facilitate the utility industry's transition to a clean energy future and to create a smart energy ecosystem. Their research and education helps organizations deploy and integrate solar, storage, demand response and grid-enabling technologies.

The SEPA Power Players Awards recognize collaborative and innovative efforts by utilities, their partners and individuals. mPrest has been nominated in the Visionary category for its forward-thinking efforts behind breakthrough technology that gathers data from countless sensors and subsystems, applies big data analytics using artificial intelligence algorithms, and enables cross-discipline correlations in real time to help utilities optimize grid operations.

mPrest is a global provider of mission-critical monitoring, control and big data analytics software. Leveraging the power of the Industrial IoT, mPrest's integrative "system of systems" is a proven catalyst for digital business transformation. Our innovative management solutions have been deployed in next-gen applications for carrier service providers, system integrators, smart cities as well as IoE (Internet of Energy) applications for power utilities, defense and HLS. For more information on mPrest, visit www.mprest.com.

