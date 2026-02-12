MPS Acquires Unbound Medicine, Expands into Healthcare Knowledge Management

Strategic acquisition adds a new growth engine for MPS with Unbound's AI-powered platform and institutional network.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Medicine, Inc. and MPS Limited today announced that MPS, through its wholly owned subsidiary MPS North America LLC, has acquired Unbound Medicine. The acquisition combines Unbound's AI-powered clinical decision-support and healthcare education platform with MPS' global technology infrastructure, platform engineering capabilities, and learning solutions network.

Unbound Medicine

Unbound Medicine is the product of more than a quarter century of continuous innovation at the intersection of medical knowledge, information science, and AI. Working with leading publishers, professional associations, and academic institutions, the company transforms complex medical content into accessible, actionable knowledge — delivered to clinicians and students at the point of need. Its customers include medical schools, nursing programs, hospital systems, and professional societies across North America, served through a subscription-based institutional model.

A New Engine for Growth

The acquisition positions MPS at the intersection of clinical knowledge and AI-driven information science—a high-growth sector that complements its existing leadership in research and education solutions. With MPS' global infrastructure behind it, Unbound's platform can reach more institutions and serve more healthcare professionals worldwide.

Synergy and Global Reach

Unbound Medicine has built an industry-leading presence in North America. Joining MPS provides a foundation for broader impact — introducing Unbound's platform to medical institutions across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The combination also creates opportunities for shared innovation, with Unbound's AI-driven platform enriching MPS' learning solutions while MPS' infrastructure and resources extend Unbound's reach into markets where demand for evidence-based healthcare knowledge tools is growing rapidly.

Bill Detmer, MD, CEO of Unbound Medicine, noted:

"For 26 years, Unbound Medicine has been built on a simple conviction: healthcare professionals deserve instant access to the best available evidence, regardless of where they practice or train. Our pioneering mobile-first platform uses AI and advanced information science to put critical knowledge in clinicians' hands at the moment of decision. Joining MPS brings editorial and production technology expertise, international reach, and the resources to bring our platform to a far larger global audience."

A Commitment to Stewardship

"Unbound Medicine has built something rare—a trusted knowledge platform, driven by advanced AI and information science, that healthcare institutions depend on for critical information at the point of care," said Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited. "We are pleased to welcome the Unbound team and support them in the next phase of their mission. Our role is to invest in the platform—providing the infrastructure and resources to match the sophistication of what Unbound has created. We see a significant opportunity to deepen its value for every stakeholder in the healthcare knowledge ecosystem."

Looking Forward

For Unbound's institutional partners, the acquisition ensures a future of accelerated innovation and enhanced platform stability. For MPS' existing global customers, this expansion adds specialized healthcare knowledge capabilities to a broader suite of platform and learning solutions. For the Unbound team, joining MPS offers the opportunity to see their mission-critical work supported by a global organization committed to advancing how knowledge is created, delivered, and put into practice.

About Unbound Medicine, Inc.

Unbound Medicine puts critical medical knowledge in the hands of clinicians and students — when and where it matters most. For more than 25 years, the company's AI-powered platform has delivered trusted, evidence-based content from leading medical publishers and premier academic medical centers, supporting foundational learning, clinical education, and point-of-care decision support. Trusted by medical schools, nursing programs, hospital systems, and professional associations across North America, Unbound maintains a 97% annual institutional renewal rate. Learn more at unboundmedicine.com .

About MPS Limited

Founded in 1970, MPS Limited is a global learning and platform solutions company listed on the major stock exchanges in India. MPS partners with leading publishers, learning companies, universities, and professional institutions to design, build, and operate digital learning platforms, content delivery systems, and technology solutions at scale. The company's integrated capabilities span platform engineering, content technology, and large-scale delivery, serving clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. MPS' portfolio includes HighWire Press, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly publishing. Learn more at mpslimited.com .

SOURCE MPS Limited