MPSC Expands Transparency Efforts by Releasing its ASC Quality and Performance Data

MONTEREY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers, LLC (MPSC) released its most current ASC quality outcome data, including the percentage of medical staff physicians with Board Certifications, hospital admitting privileges and rates for post-surgical infection, emergency room visits and readmissions. MPSC's continued focus on transparency in its quality performance measures empowers patients with the information they need to make well-informed decisions regarding their healthcare treatment options.

MPSC has 181 physicians on its medical staff, of which 171, or 94.5%, are Board Certified by their respective medical specialty society. The remaining 10 physicians are Board Eligible. Most Board Eligible physicians recently completed their fellowships or residency training program and are not yet eligible to take their board examinations. 97% of MPSC physicians maintain admitting privileges at a Medicare-certified hospital. MPSC maintains active patient transfer written agreements with 5 local hospitals, assuring continuity of care in the rare instances when patient transfers are needed from the surgery facility to a hospital. One hundred percent of MPSC's registered nurses have their Advance Cardiac Life Support Certification (ACLS) and 100% of RNs working in the admitting and post-surgery recovery units also have their Pediatric Advanced Life Support Certificate (PALS).

In 2018, 16,354 surgeries were performed at MPSC. During this period, 84 significant complications occurred within 30 days of surgery (12 infections, 28 readmissions and 44 emergency room visits). This complication rate of 0.5% is significantly below the national benchmarks recognized for hospital outpatient surgery departments and hospital inpatient facilities.

"The healthcare industry's quality metrics are typically very opaque. Patients and insurers will spend considerably more on a total knee replacement than on the purchase of a new automobile, yet the average consumer will know much more about the quality and value of their prospective car purchase than their total joint replacement," stated Tom Wilson, CEO of MPSC. "Transparency is a core value at MPSC and we believe providing information about the quality of our physicians, nurses and our surgical outcomes enhances our credibility as an institution and ensures that we continue to perform at a very high level," added Wilson.

MPSC has a rich tradition of transparency, publishing its all-inclusive, pre-determined bundled pricing for surgical procedures on its website. MPSC was recognized as the 2019 ASC of the Year by the California Ambulatory Surgery Association (CASA). MPSC is the first multi-year winner of the honor, having previously received the award in 2017. CASA commended MPSC for its commitment to transparency in pricing and surgical outcomes, its leadership in performing complex surgeries in an outpatient facility, and its commitment to charity care. Complex surgeries are routinely performed at MPSC, including total joint replacements, spine surgery, hysterectomy, breast reconstruction and thyroidectomy surgery. MPSC serves all members of its community with 17% and 45% of its patients, respectively, being Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.

Founded in 1982, Monterey Peninsula Surgery Centers, LLC is the largest locally-owned and managed ASC in California and among the largest in the U.S. MPSC and its surgeons are recognized leaders in outpatient surgical care as measured by the high demand for its services, extremely low infection rates, 99% patient satisfaction scores, and affordable, transparent pricing. MPSC was among the first ASCs in the nation to execute an all-inclusive bundled payment program for surgical services and is known for performing complex surgery in the outpatient setting. Today, MPSC's Bundled Payment Program includes over 90 surgical procedures.

