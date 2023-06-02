MPW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Medical Properties Trust Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 12, 2023

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Medical Properties Trust between July 15, 2019 and February 22, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 12, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company masked the distressed state of its tenants through sale-leaseback arrangements which were essentially round-robin transactions in that they allowed debt-saddled tenants to meet their obligations in the short-term; (ii) the Company fraudulently transferred hundreds of millions of dollars in what amounted to a bailout of financially distressed tenants; (iii) the Company concealed its fraudulent transfers with fake construction projects with purportedly high capital expenses, despite the fact that the Company entered into "triple-net leases," which meant that its tenants were obligated to pay a significant portion of expenses, such as real estate taxes, insurance, and maintenance; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements, including those with respect to the Pennsylvania Properties, were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

