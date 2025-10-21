mPWR Accelerates Latin American Expansion with Strategic Acquisition of Mexican Fintech Kredeo

Fintech mobile-first platform addressing communities in emerging markets and underbanked regions where over 1.1 billion people lack reliable tech access, connectivity, or formal banking announces acquisition of Mexican Fintech Kredeo

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mPWR, a mobile-first pioneering provider of digital lifestyle and financial services, today announced the acquisition of La Lenderia, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Kredeo"), a Mexico-based Fintech innovator specializing in consumer lending, leasing, and payment solutions, subject to the completion of certain conditions agreed between the parties. The all-equity transaction, upon fulfillment of these conditions, will grant mPWR 100% ownership of Kredeo, unlocking immediate access to critical regulatory licenses and a robust technology platform and local infrastructure to fuel mPWR's entry into the high-growth Mexican market.

This acquisition represents another key milestone for mPWR, solidifying its position on route to becoming a global fintech powerhouse by bridging innovative digital services with established local infrastructure. Mexico, with its dynamic economy and burgeoning digital payments ecosystem, is a cornerstone of mPWR's global expansion strategy. By integrating Kredeo's assets, mPWR gains a compliant operational foundation to launch bundled financial products, including smartphone leasing, microloans, and SME leasing, tailored for aspiring consumers and micro businesses.

"Kredeo's proven track record in regulatory compliance, coupled with its cutting-edge tech stack—including KYC/AML engines and seamless payment gateways—positions mPWR for accelerated market penetration and scalable growth in Mexico," said Oscar Rojas, CEO of mPWR. "This partnership is more than an acquisition; it's a catalyst for innovation that will empower millions with accessible financial tools. We're thrilled to welcome Kredeo's talented team and leverage their local expertise to drive our vision forward."

"We are excited to join forces with mPWR to expand our impact in Mexico and beyond," said Ricardo Millan, CEO of Kredeo. "This acquisition validates our innovative approach to financial inclusion and opens up new opportunities to serve underserved communities with mPWR's global reach and resources."

Under the terms of the agreement, mPWR will assume full operational control of Kredeo's entities, including its license for microloans and phone leasing.

Strategically timed amid mPWR's ongoing capital raise, this acquisition underscores the momentum building around the company's growth narrative. It exemplifies how investor capital is being deployed to capture high-value opportunities in emerging markets, enhancing shareholder value through regulatory moats, technological synergies, and revenue diversification. "As we advance our Private Placement funding round (https://invest.thempwr.com), partnerships like this validate the scalability of our ecosystem and attract forward-thinking investors eager to participate in mPWR's journey," added Raymond Dias, Investor Relations Officer at mPWR. "Mexico is just the beginning—expect more announcements that tie directly to our capital ambitions."

The transaction is expected to close imminently. Further details on integration milestones will be shared in upcoming investor updates.

About mPWR

mPWR is a forward-thinking, mobile-first fintech platform bridging the digital divide across emerging markets. By combining affordable smartphone access with integrated banking tools, micro-lending, digital services, education, and gamified engagement, mPWR empowers underserved communities while creating sustainable investor value.

To learn more about the U.S. investment opportunity, watch the official investor video here: https://www.youtube.com/@the_mPWR and the investment page here: https://invest.thempwr.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Securities will only be offered to accredited investors under Regulation D Rule 506(c) pursuant to offering documents. Prospective investors should review all materials carefully and seek advice from financial and legal advisors.

Certain statements in this release, including those regarding growth potential, market impact, and returns, are forward-looking in nature and subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Investor Relations - mPWR:

[email protected]

(754) 800-4507

Media / Public Relations:

Good Press Publishing, LLC

(561) 789-1001

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801090/mPWR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE mPWR